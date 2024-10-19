Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees superstar Juan Soto could sign historic $600 million contract

New York Yankees player Juan Soto, one of the brightest stars in MLB, is on the verge of signing a historic contract.

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after being walked in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after being walked in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Alexander Rosquez

Juan Soto, star of the New York Yankees, is in a prime position for his next MLB contract. It is rumored that Soto could receive a deal worth up to $600 million in free agency.

Soto’s talent and performance are undeniable. At just 25 years old, he has already proven himself to be one of the best hitters in the league. His recent postseason success has only bolstered his status as a star player.

The Yankees are interested in keeping Juan Soto and are willing to offer him a lucrative contract. However, other teams, including their rivals, the New York Mets, will also be vying for his services.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Yankees superstar Juan Soto is expected to earn a $600 million deal in free agency: “The whisper number for Juan Soto now is $600 million.”

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees swings at a pitch by Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Juan Soto #22 of the New York Yankees swings at a pitch by Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians in the ninth inning during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 18, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

If Soto becomes a free agent, the Mets could be a strong contender for his services. “I think [Soto is] going to wind up with the Mets,” ESPN’s Buster Olney said on an episode of the Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney podcast.

MLB News: Aaron Judge shares his thoughts on Yankees&#039; ALCS Game 4 win vs. Guardians

see also

MLB News: Aaron Judge shares his thoughts on Yankees' ALCS Game 4 win vs. Guardians

Juan Soto’s future in MLB

Juan Soto’s future is yet to be written. Although the Yankees have the advantage of having him on their team, other clubs will be eager to compete for his services. Many experts agree that the contract Soto ultimately signs could be one of the most lucrative in MLB history.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

