MLB jersey sales figures for the first half of the 2024 season are now available. It is important to note that Shohei Ohtani finished last season at the top of the jersey sales list.
Ohtani has been used as a designated hitter by the Dodgers this year. His outstanding performance, which places him as a strong candidate for the National League MVP, has further boosted his popularity.
Diversity is also present in the Top 20, with almost half of the players born outside the United States. Nine players from Japan, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Puerto Rico complete the list.
Shohei Ohtani: The undisputed leader in jersey sales
One thing is clear: Shohei Ohtani is still the king. He currently leads the standings so far this year, albeit for the first time in a Dodgers jersey. Ohtani dominates sales in the United States, in his native Japan and around the world.
In fact, he’s the only Japanese-born player to have topped the list since MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association began releasing the rankings in 2010. Behind Ohtani are two of this year’s highest-voted All-Star players: the Phillies’ Bryce Harper (No. 2) and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (No. 3).
Top 20 best-selling jerseys in MLB in 2024:
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Juan Soto, New York Yankees
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
- Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
- Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
- Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
- Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- Pete Alonso, New York Mets
- Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
- Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
- Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
- Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
- Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
- Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
- Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers