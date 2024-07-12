Shohei Ohtani continues to dominate in the MLB with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Here are all the details.

MLB jersey sales figures for the first half of the 2024 season are now available. It is important to note that Shohei Ohtani finished last season at the top of the jersey sales list.

Ohtani has been used as a designated hitter by the Dodgers this year. His outstanding performance, which places him as a strong candidate for the National League MVP, has further boosted his popularity.

Diversity is also present in the Top 20, with almost half of the players born outside the United States. Nine players from Japan, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Puerto Rico complete the list.

Shohei Ohtani: The undisputed leader in jersey sales

One thing is clear: Shohei Ohtani is still the king. He currently leads the standings so far this year, albeit for the first time in a Dodgers jersey. Ohtani dominates sales in the United States, in his native Japan and around the world.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers on deck against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning at Citizens Bank Park on July 10, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images

In fact, he’s the only Japanese-born player to have topped the list since MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association began releasing the rankings in 2010. Behind Ohtani are two of this year’s highest-voted All-Star players: the Phillies’ Bryce Harper (No. 2) and the Yankees’ Aaron Judge (No. 3).

Top 20 best-selling jerseys in MLB in 2024: