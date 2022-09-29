The New York Yankees have to like how the ballclub is heading into the postseason. The Bronx Bombers had another magical night in Toronto with an easy 8-3 win over the Blue Jays.

On the night Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge both put their names among the league’s best forever with record breaking nights. The Yankees moved to 96-59 on the season and have already qualified for the postseason.

Gerrit Cole tied the franchise record for single-season strikeout leaderboard and Judge tied the legendary Roger Maris for the American League home run record in one season.

Cole on a record setting night

Aaron Judge now has 61 home runs on the season and has a big chance of standing alone as the AL’s all-time home run king before the season ends. Cole tied the strikeout record with 248 for the Bronx Bombers and could see the mound again before the end of the season to stand alone as well.

After the game Gerrit Cole shared his thoughts on the night, “I think it’s more special because of what Aaron did tonight to be honest,” Cole said, via the Daily News. “It’s a really, obviously a really special number. Guidry was so good for us and so magical and his record held for so long. I don’t think you’ll ever dream of it, but just to be mentioned in the same categories. The Yankees’ legends, it’s kind of hard for me to wrap my head around at this point.”