The New York Yankees will try to extend their lead against the Cleveland Guardians at home in Game 2 of the ALDS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy Game 2 on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Gerrit Cole won his first start at Yankee Stadium in the playoffs since signing with New York and gave his team a 1-0 lead in the American League Division Series. Although Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were shut down by Cleveland, Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader took care of the offense to secure a 4-1 victory. Now, it's time for Nestor Cortes on the mound for Game 2.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians will send their ace, Shane Bieber, in a must-win scenario at Yankee Stadium. So far, the biggest headache for manager Terry Francona is his offense during the postseason: only four runs after 33 innings. An important detail to keep track on is the weather forecast for Thursday's night in New York. There's a lot of rain expected and that could send Game 2 all the way until Friday. If that happens, the pitching implications would be tremendous for both managers in this ALDS considering there might be games in four consecutive days.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Game Information

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Time: 7:37 PM (ET)

Location: Yankee Stadium. New York City, New York.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians:: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:37 PM

CT: 6:37 PM

MT: 5:37 PM

PT: 4:37 PM

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Storylines

Shane Bieber had a 13-8 record during the 2022 MLB regular season for the Guardians with a 2.88 ERA and 198 strikeouts. He will be the starter for Game 2 at Yankee Stadium. In 2020, on Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, Bieber took the mound against New York allowing seven runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. Cleveland lost that game (12-3) and was eventually eliminated. Nevertheless, in that same season, Shane Bieber achieved the American League Triple Crown and won the Cy Young Award. If he finds that version, Cleveland might steal a win from the Bronx.

Aaron Judge set a new single-season American League record with 62 home runs, but he went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts on Game 1 against Cleveland. Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton also were hitless and that must change if the Yankees want to take a 2-0 lead in the ALDS. Nestor Cortes has been spectacular on the mound with a 12-4 record and a 2.44 ERA during the regular season. He is Aaron Boone's starter for Game 2.

How to watch or live stream free New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians in the US

ALDS Game 2 between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians in the 2022 MLB Playoffs will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options in the United States to see it are TBS and MLB Network.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Yankees are favorites by 1.5 runs in the spread. The moneyline is -140 for New York and +115 for the Guardians. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the MLB at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM New York Yankees -140 Totals (Over/Under) 6 runs Cleveland Guardians +115

*Odds via BetMGM