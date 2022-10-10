The New York Yankees will face the Cleveland Guardians for the 2022 MLB Playoffs in the Divisional Series Game 1. Find out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 MLB Playoffs in the US

The New York Yankees willhost the Cleveland Guardians for the 2022 MLB Playoffs Divisional Series Game 1. Check out everything you need to know about this MLB Playoffs matchup, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, you can stream live free the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

The New York Yankees qualified for the 2022 MLB Playoffs as the top team of the American League in the East. With Aaron Judge as their best hitter in the current season, the New York team may have a shot to win the World Series this year. However, its too early in the postseason to determine.

On the other side, the Cleveland Guardians upset the Tampa Bay Rays in the previous round. However, it may not be enough to do a second-consecutive upset in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. In fact, the Guardians will have to play against the odds, as their current record against the Yankees is 5 losses, and one win through the regular season.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Time: 7:37 PM (ET)

Location: Yankee Stadium in New York City, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians:: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:37 PM

CT: 6:37 PM

MT: 5:37 PM

PT: 4:37 PM

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The New York Yankees haven't lost a game to the Cleveland Guardians in the MLB Playoffs since 2017. In fact, since that loss, the Yankees have won three times at the Yankee Stadium, as well as two times on the road.

However, in the last meeting between these two sides, the Guardians picked up a 2-0 win over the Yankees, with a home run in the bottom of the 4th, and a single in the bottom of the 8th. Although, Aaron Judge didn't play that game, so this could be the main difference in benefit of the Yankees.

How to watch or live stream free New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians in the US

The 2022 MLB Divisionals Series Game 1 between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians to be played on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Yankee Stadium in New York City will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Predictions and Odds

Yankees and Guardians will open up this MLB Playoffs Divisional game series. The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this Game 1 of the 2022 MLB Playoffs. According to BetGM, the favorite to win the game are the New York Yankees with -222 odds, while the Cleveland Guardians have +180 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 7 homeruns for Game 1 of this 2022 Divisional Game series of the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

