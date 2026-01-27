NY Mets reportedly make a key adjustment to Jonah Tong ahead of the 2026 MLB season

The New York Mets are looking to prevent Jonah Tong from running into trouble on the mound, and according to a revealing report from Keith Law, the club is experimenting with an adjustment to the pitcher’s arm in hopes of making life much tougher for opposing hitters.

“The Mets are trying to develop a slider or sweeper he can use to get some more lateral movement and force hitters to think more in four directions rather than two,” Law wrote in The New York Times, referencing Tong’s season and why he could project as a mid-rotation starter in 2026.

In his first MLB season, Tong struggled statistically, posting a 7.71 ERA with a 2–3 record across five starts for the Mets. It wasn’t an ideal debut, but his 18.2 innings in the majors still impressed evaluators like Law, who wrote in his player breakdown, “His command and control have improved dramatically…”

Tong could be what the Mets need

Despite his youth and a rocky start in the majors, Law believes Tong could offer something special for the Mets in 2026, noting that his arsenal is unique and effective against both right- and left-handed hitters.

“I don’t usually rank guys with this kind of arm slot anywhere near this high, as the overwhelming majority of them end up relievers. Tong’s stuff is on another level, he can get hitters on both sides out, and he’s an elite athlete who has already shown he can make a ton of adjustments.”

It remains unclear how the Mets will deploy Tong next MLB season, but if the team’s adjustments pay off, he could become a key arm in the rotation. “He should be at least a mid-rotation starter and could be a No. 2 starter if he finds a suitable breaking ball to expand his movement profile,” Law added.