Where to watch Rangers vs Celtic live in the USA: 2025/2026 Scottish Cup

Rangers will square off with Celtic in the 2025/26 Scottish Cup quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

One of soccer’s fiercest rivalries returns with major stakes attached as Celtic and Rangers renew the iconic Old Firm showdown in a matchup that feels like a final before the final. With a place in the semifinals on the line, both sides arrive nearly even in form and momentum.

Celtic are sitting on 58 points and Rangers are just behind with 57 in the Scottish Premiership standings—setting the stage for a tense, winner-take-all battle where the margin between the rivals has been razor-thin all season and picking a clear favorite is nearly impossible.

When will the Rangers vs Celtic match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 Scottish Cup quarterfinals between Rangers and Celtic will be played this Sunday, March 8 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Benjamin Nygren of Celtic – WM Sport Media/Getty Images

Rangers vs Celtic: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in the USA

This Scottish Cup game between Rangers and Celtic will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.