NY Mets star Juan Soto names his all-time favorite MLB player, and it's not Sammy Sosa

The MLB world was stunned when the New York Mets announced the acquisition of former New York Yankees star Juan Soto. The surprise wasn’t just about the cross-town rivalry, but also the massive contract the Mets extended to the Dominican slugger.

Soto’s deal, reportedly worth over $765 million, makes him the highest-paid player in MLB history. With this historic signing, the Mets have sent a strong message about their intent to win it all in 2025. Alongside Soto, the Mets have strengthened their roster with other All-Star talents and were serious contenders in the pursuit of Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki.

With such high-profile moves, fans are expecting big things from Soto in the upcoming season. The eight-year deal positions him to potentially become one of the greatest players in Mets history. Soto has often spoken about the players who inspired him, and during the lead-up to the 2023 World Baseball Classic, he shared his admiration for two MLB icons.

“My favorite players of all time? Actually, there are two, and one is here (laughs). Robinson Cano and Manny Ramirez,” Soto revealed in an interview with MLB’s social media team. His comments highlight the connection he feels to past Dominican stars, drawing comparisons to other legends like Sammy Sosa.

Robinson Cano.

Sosa vs. Ramirez: A tale of Dominican legends

When comparing two of the greatest Dominican players in MLB history, Sammy Sosa and Manny Ramirez, the conversation goes beyond favoritism. A closer look at their stats reveals notable differences, but one thing is clear: both players have cemented their legacies as baseball icons.

Ramirez, a 12-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, stands out as one of the best to ever represent the Dominican Republic in the MLB. Despite never winning an MVP award, he was a nine-time consecutive MVP finalist, showcasing his consistent dominance. Statistically, Ramirez hit an impressive 555 home runs, recorded 2,574 hits, and scored 1,544 runs throughout his illustrious career.

On the other hand, Sosa’s accolades speak volumes. A six-time All-Star, Sosa captured the National League MVP award, was named MLB Player of the Year, won a Home Run Derby title, and secured six Silver Slugger awards. His career numbers are equally remarkable, with 609 home runs, 2,408 hits, and 1,475 runs scored.

Could Soto become the greatest Dominican player of all time?

As we consider the next generation of Dominican stars, Soto emerges as a strong contender for the title of the greatest Dominican player in MLB history. At just 26 years old, Soto has already achieved milestones that rival those of the legends before him.

To date, Soto has been named to four All-Star teams, won a World Series title, claimed a Home Run Derby championship, and secured a batting title. Additionally, he has been in the MVP conversation six times, coming closest in 2021 when he finished as a runner-up. His current career stats include 201 home runs, 934 hits, and 655 runs scored.

While Soto’s on-field performance is already elite, his impact goes beyond statistics. As he continues to build on his career, he has the potential to redefine what it means to be the best Dominican player in MLB history.