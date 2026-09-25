NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone evaluates Carlos Lagrange’s potential impact ahead of October run

Working his way back from injury, young power arm Carlos Lagrange has emerged as a potential postseason wildcard for the New York Yankees, and manager Aaron Boone weighed in on that possibility.

With the postseason right around the corner, the New York Yankees are fine-tuning their roster for an October run. Amid the stretch-run push, top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange continues his road back from injury, prompting manager Aaron Boone to address where the young flame-thrower stands.

“He had an injury and just started throwing live [BP] again. He’s not in play right now. Could be down the road, but he’s not in play yet,” Boone told reporters prior to the season series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

As the Yankees navigate multiple injuries down the stretch—including captain Aaron Judge addressing recent health updates—Lagrange’s potential role remains an intriguing storyline. While unlikely to join a starting rotation led by Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and rookie standout Cam Schlittler, the big right-hander could offer late-inning punch out of the bullpen if called upon.

Advertisement

Because Lagrange has yet to make his Major League debut, throwing him straight into the postseason pressure cooker presents obvious risks. Still, his electric profile keeps him firmly on Boone’s radar as a high-upside option to bolster the staff during October.

Starting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees pitches.

Lagrange’s performance since returning from injury

Lagrange returned to competitive action on September 16, tossing a clean, hitless frame with two strikeouts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It marked his first game action since late June following a multi-month stint on the injured list with a right shoulder sprain.

Advertisement

Before the injury, Lagrange went through a brief bump in the road, surrendering five earned runs in relief on June 28. Across 19 Triple-A appearances overall this season, he posted a 1–4 record with a 4.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.

Yankees’ projected postseason rotation without Lagrange

If the New York Yankees keep Carlos Lagrange in a relief role or leave him off the active roster, New York is set to lean on a dependable rotation core heading into October:

Projected postseason rotation:

Gerrit Cole (RHP): Anchoring the staff as the undisputed ace heading into October.

Max Fried (LHP): Partnering with Cole at the top of the playoff rotation.

Carlos Rodón (LHP): Slotting in as a key middle-of-the-rotation starter.

Cam Schlittler (RHP): Solidifying his spot in the rotation following an impressive campaign.

Will Warren (RHP): Providing versatile rotation depth for Boone’s staff.

Advertisement

Key takeaways

Aaron Boone clarified prospect Carlos Lagrange is currently not in play for pitch duties.

clarified prospect Carlos Lagrange is currently not in play for pitch duties. Carlos Lagrange returned on September 16 with a clean, two-strikeout frame in Triple-A.

returned on September 16 with a clean, two-strikeout frame in Triple-A. The New York Yankees projected rotation features Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodon.