Luis Gil among roster cuts as NY Yankees reshape staff ahead of postseason

With the postseason approaching, the New York Yankees are reshuffling their roster, leaving right-hander Luis Gil off the Wild Card round entry list.

With the New York Yankees locked into an American League Wild Card berth, anticipation is building around who will make the final postseason roster—especially after former AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil was optioned to the Florida Complex League ahead of October.

Gil was optioned alongside fellow right-hander Bradley Hanner, leaving one final roster spot up for grabs, as the Yankees announced on Thursday. While Gil had an opportunity to pitch his way onto the October roster, a rocky, walk-heavy outing against the Tampa Bay Rays sealed his fate.

In addition to bullpen decisions, the Yankees are closely monitoring their key injured stars as October approaches. On that front, manager Aaron Boone addressed the media to clear the air regarding conflicting reports about Aaron Judge’s status.

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Boone also remains hopeful that slugger Giancarlo Stanton can return in time for the postseason, as the organization continues evaluating his physical readiness through live drills and simulated games.

Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch.

Yankees’ potential postseason roster

While the front office awaits definitive health updates on Judge, Stanton, and outfielder Trent Grisham, the baseline roster is coming into focus for their Wild Card showdown against the archrival Boston Red Sox, who are facing injury concerns of their own regarding catcher Willson Contreras.

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Here is how the Yankees’ postseason roster is projecting:

Starting Rotation: Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren

Relief Pitchers: David Bednar, Paul Blackburn, Michael Fulmer, Brent Headrick, Tim Hill, John Schreiber, Ryan Yarbrough

Catchers: Austin Wells, Ali Sánchez

Infielders: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Ryan McMahon, Anthony Volpe, José Caballero, Luis García Jr., Amed Rosario, George Lombard Jr., Ben Rice (1B/DH)

Outfielders: Cody Bellinger, Heliot Ramos, Spencer Jones

As New York prepares for October baseball, fans are eager to watch the latest chapter in the game’s greatest rivalry unfold, with a spot in the ALDS against the division-champion Tampa Bay Rays hanging in the balance.

Key takeaways

Luis Gil was optioned to the Florida Complex League ahead of October.

was optioned to the Florida Complex League ahead of October. Aaron Boone addressed conflicting media reports regarding Aaron Judge’s status.

addressed conflicting media reports regarding Aaron Judge’s status. New York projects Gerrit Cole to lead its postseason starting rotation.

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