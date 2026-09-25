What do the Astros need today to qualify for 2026 MLB playoffs?

The MLB regular season is about to end, and the Houston Astros are vying their chance to go to the playoffs.

A fierce division battle in the American League West is reaching its absolute climax down the final stretch of the MLB regular season. The outcome of these final games will determine whether the Houston Astros punch their ticket to October as division champions or face elimination in a crowded AL Wild Card field.

The Astros need to win today to maintain control of their playoff destiny. Standing at 79-80, Houston is locked in a razor-thin division battle with their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, who mirror them at 79-80.

Because the Astros hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Texas, Houston controls its own path to the AL West crown. Put simply, Houston’s magic number is down to three to clinch the division and punch their ticket to October.

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The AL West division and Wild Card tightrope

Unlike in past eras, Major League Baseball no longer uses a Game 163 tiebreaker game. If Astros and Rangers end the season with identical records, the team with the superior head-to-head record takes the AL West title.

What a moment 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1oHE45Rb2P — Houston Astros (@astros) September 25, 2026

However, falling behind Texas in the division creates an uphill battle for a Wild Card spot. In the AL Wild Card race, teams like the Chicago White Sox (82-77), Boston Red Sox (85-74), and New York Yankees (92-67) hold superior records, meaning Houston’s cleanest and most reliable route into the 2026 postseason is winning the AL West outright.

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AL West Standings

Team Record Win % Division GB Tiebreaker Advantage Houston Astros 79-80 .497 — Yes (vs. TEX) Texas Rangers 79-80 .497 — No Seattle Mariners 74-85 .465 5.0 No

Key takeaways