Aaron Judge challenges NY Yankees, Aaron Boone’s Wild Card plan with unexpected injury update

Just when Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees thought they had their bases covered, Aaron Judge came out of nowhere with an update on his health that changes everything going into the MLB postseason.

After the New York Yankees and Aaron Boone offered a grim update on Aaron Judge, most MLB fans thought the writing was on the wall and No. 99 would miss the upcoming AL Wild Card Series. The Yankees had even tested Giancarlo Stanton after seemingly ruling Judge out. There’s a reason they say not to count your chickens before they hatch, though, and all hope may not yet be lost.

Not after Judge’s recent injury update, which leaves the door wide open for a return, perhaps sooner than anybody expected, including manager Boone and the rest of the Bronx Bombers. After receiving tough news on top of tough news, such an unexpected surprise must feel nice for a change.

“That’s what the plan is [to be ready for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series]. Try to get my body ready so I’m ready to go,” Judge admitted during an interview with ESPN’s Jorge Castillo.

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Boone reacts to Judge’s update

Asked about Judge’s recent comments, Boone wasn’t caught off guard by the change of plans, and his answer may hint that this was actually New York’s doing. In the end, keeping their cards close to the vest may work out just fine for the Yankees and Judge.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field

“The process has started and is ongoing,” Boone said, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “I don’t know [how] the next day or two unfolds. We’ll hopefully get healed as quickly as possible and be an option as soon as possible.”

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Judge defies NY Yankees’ original timeline

Judge’s latest update on his calf strain took fans by surprise, especially because Judge’s plan is one that goes directly against that of Boone and the Yankees. That’s not to say Judge is defying his coach and team’s orders, but that he doesn’t want to sit idly by with his arms crossed and settle for the initial timeline, which had him missing—at least—the Wild Card round of the 2026 MLB Postseason.

Instead, Judge is taking matters into his own hands and remains hopeful he might complete a Phoenix-like rise to be back in the batting order come the postseason. Whether he will actually make the Yankees’ postseason roster or not, that he can’t tell, nor does he know.

“I don’t make the roster,” Judge admitted. “I’ve got no idea. We’ve done a lot of talks, but I can’t control what people say. So you’ll have to talk to them about that.”

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When does MLB Postseason start?

To say Judge has now entered a race against the clock would be an understatement. The AL Wild Card Series, which New York will host, will be held at Yankee Stadium from Sep. 29-Oct. 1.

Even if Judge considers himself healthy enough to play, it remains to be seen what Boone and company might decide. Perhaps they will be extra cautious, even if it means risking an early playoff elimination and all the drama that would stir up in the Bronx.

Key takeaways

Aaron Judge stated he plans to be ready for Game 1 of the Wild Card series.

stated he plans to be ready for Game 1 of the Wild Card series. Aaron Boone indicated the Yankees are hoping he heals quickly to become an option.

indicated the Yankees are hoping he heals quickly to become an option. The AL Wild Card Series will take place from Sep. 29-Oct. 1 at Yankee Stadium.

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