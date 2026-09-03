NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone praises Austin Wells as catcher nears peak performance

As the New York Yankees continue to fortify their roster for the stretch run, manager Aaron Boone highlighted the steady progress of catcher Austin Wells, who is fast approaching peak form.

Austin Wells was among the most scrutinized New York Yankees during the first half of the season, drawing criticism over his slumping numbers and questions about his role in New York’s postseason push. Now, with a larger body of work under his belt, manager Aaron Boone is voicing strong praise for the catcher, expressing confidence that Wells is nearing peak form at just the right time.

“You feel like he’s that threat again down there, and that’s massive,” Boone said of Wells following the series finale against the Angels. “I felt like when he came back off the IL, it wasn’t good yet, but I could see the move evolving and getting better.”

Boone’s endorsement serves as a massive vote of confidence for the young backstop. After grinding through early-season struggles, Wells has demonstrated the resilience and plate discipline needed to deliver in high-leverage October moments.

Advertisement

While Wells continues his resurgence, rookie standout Cam Schlittler has simultaneously captivated baseball with a historical feat not seen since 1968, a combined surge that has further fueled New York’s World Series ambitions down the stretch.

Austin Wells had a 116 wRC+ in his last 43 games before today



He proceeded to come off the bench and get 2 hits and 2 RBI



My catcher is so back and #those people are so mad pic.twitter.com/WgoVTjg3pA — Kin Knows Ball (@_24kin) September 3, 2026

Wells delivers clutch game-winner in series finale

With the score deadlocked 1–1 in the top of the 10th inning, Wells stepped into the box with two outs and the bases loaded against Angels reliever Luke Murphy. After a foul popup behind the plate drifted just out of play to keep his at-bat alive, Wells pulled a 1-2, 96.4 mph fastball past a diving Christian Moore at second base.

Advertisement

The clutch two-run single brought home automatic runner Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero to break the tie and hand New York a 3–1 advantage. Wells’ hit blew the game open, igniting a five-run 10th-inning outburst that featured RBI singles from Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, and Ben Rice to lock up a 6–3 victory and a series win.

A look at Wells’ last five games

To highlight Wells’ ongoing progress, Boone pointed to his recent stretch as the clearest blueprint of what the catcher brings to the lineup. Here is how Wells has performed over his last five outings:

At-Bats (AB): 12

Hits (H): 3

Batting Average (AVG): .250

Home Runs (HR): 2

Runs Batted In (RBI): 9

Runs Scored (R): 3

Strikeouts (SO): 6

Advertisement