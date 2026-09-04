Dak Prescott shares strong opinion on having Joe Milton III back on Cowboys roster

After getting Joe Milton III back on the Dallas Cowboys roster, Dak Prescott voiced his opinion on the move.

Apparently, Dak Prescott was not a fan whatsoever of the Dallas Cowboys releasing backup quarterback Joe Milton III. Fortunately for the franchise signal-caller, the strong-arm substitute is back on the team’s practice squad after clearing waivers.

Speaking to the press, Prescott spoke on Milton being back with the Cowboys. “It means a lot. Just me, personally, I thought he would’ve been picked up in the waivers or whatever it is. Fortunate for us, we got a hell of a player back and a guy that makes our room better, a guy that makes our team better,” Prescott said.

Prescott doesn’t see Milton as competition, he sees him as a great locker room presence and a guy who has a lot of talent. The starting QB seems like a fan and friend of Joe Milton III. Having your QB happy is always a good thing, and by bringing Milton back, they made Prescott happy.

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Prescott also spoke on the personal relationship with Milton

Prescott not also spoke on Milton the player, but also on their relationship. “So, for me, it’s just about being the right leader and the right brother for him, giving him everything he needs and make sure that he’s not pissed off,” he said.

Over shoulder throw practice.



Joe Milton and Dak Prescott here. #Dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/2qouUfmRdF — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) August 20, 2026

The last part is very telling. Milton making the 53-man roster only to get cut a few days later will certainly upset any player. In fact, Dak acknowledged it. However, he still wants to help him grow as a player.

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Updated Cowboys QB depth chart

Of course, Dak Prescott is clearly a franchise quarterback so that is not in question. However, it’s clear that the rest of the depth chart did move. For instance, Milton is no longer the QB2, it seems.