Aaron Boone explains controversial pitching decision to NY Yankees closer David Bednar

Aaron Boone voiced a sincere message explaining the reasoning behind his decision to send David Bednar to the mound in a game that was well out of reach for the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees fans were taken aback when closer David Bednar took to the mound in the eighth inning of the series’ opener against the Los Angeles Angels. The Pinstripers were down 7-1, and manager Aaron Boone still sent the team’s star to the mound in a game that had been over for a while. Asked about it, Boone issued an honest explanation. Although it was a tough call, it had to be made.

“Yeah, it’s brutal [to send Bednar out in that situation]. That’s one of those you hate, especially with who [Bednar] is. Obviously how good he’s been, but just the leader he is down there. We knew the reality going in of the situation. It’s part of it, you’re going to have games like that where your closer has got to pick up an inning in a lower leverage spot,” Boone admitted on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast.

Boone’s statement paints a clear picture of the complex decisions managers must make throughout the MLB campaign. Although Bednar being used late in a lost game raised eyebrows and complaints from several fans, it’s already a fading memory. Although the bullpen decision made waves, the Yankees are moving on, and Boone has revealed details on the pitching plan for Max Fried and Will Warren ahead of the next series against the Colorado Rockies.

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One game takes nothing away from the season

It’s one of the bittersweet aspects of the season being so long. Games matter, but they don’t at the same time. An individual outing is basically irrelevant, other than from a statistical standpoint, especially for pitchers. However, playing a closer in a non-save scenario, with the game as over as New York’s first outing in Anaheim was, is never a good look.

Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park.

For a manager as under the microscope as Boone is in the Bronx, it was far from ideal. The Yankees’ manager excused himself and explained why the decision was made, but it still doesn’t sit well with many fans. Though, in all fairness, many fans have long made up their minds about the team’s coach, and it really doesn’t matter what he does or says. The die is cast.

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“You hate it, you hate when there are some runs given up. A bad night kind of turns the knife a little bit. Because of what he means to our group and culture. I hated that but that’s also one of the realities of the 162 games and the grind that it is,” Boone concluded. “You’re going to have days where it’s not pretty and you got to do some things that you don’t want to do, obviously.”

Bednar’s stats in 2026

So far, Bednar has pitched 59.1 innings, recording 65 strikeouts and 18 walks for a 3.6 K/BB ratio. Moreover, he has posted a 2.73 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. His 31 saves this year are tied for fifth among MLB closers and are already his most in a season since being traded to the Yankees in 2025. Bednar is eight saves away from matching his career high for a season (39 with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023) and nine away from establishing a new personal best.