As roster rumors continue to swirl, the Los Angeles Dodgers are generating buzz following a report linking them to a pair of catchers for next season.

The defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers are already setting their sights on next season as they look to bolster their roster with elite talent. Two New York Yankees catchers have reportedly emerged as potential targets for L.A.

According to MLB insider Pat Ragazzo, the Dodgers are monitoring JC Escarra and Ali Sanchez to upgrade their depth behind the plate. Both backstops have put together productive campaigns that could make them valuable assets for Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the Yankees face immense pressure to win a championship this year. General manager Brian Cashman’s future is reportedly on the line as New York desperate to snap a 17-year World Series title drought.

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The Bronx Bombers are navigating several roster headaches, including rumors of Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s potential departure to the cross-town rival New York Mets. Still, it isn’t all doom and gloom in the Bronx, as rookie pitcher Cam Schlittler proved by matching a historic MLB feat.

Ali Sanchez and JC Escarra of the New York Yankees.

What both catchers bring to the Dodgers

Acquiring Escarra would give Los Angeles a versatile, left-handed bench weapon who seamlessly covers multiple roster needs. Beyond his primary catching duties, Escarra’s experience at first base and in the corner outfield offers key tactical flexibility, allowing manager Dave Roberts to deploy him as a late-inning pinch hitter or defensive replacement without compromising depth behind the plate.

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Additionally, his left-handed power stroke brings natural balance against right-handed pitching, giving the Dodgers a tactical edge during late-game matchup battles.

Sanchez, on the other hand, offers a steady, right-handed defensive anchor with proven big-league experience. Highly regarded for his game-calling, blocking, and handling of high-velocity pitching staffs, Sanchez represents a reliable, low-risk backstop capable of taking on spot starts to absorb the physical wear and tear of the position.

With plenty of issues to sort out and the postseason fast approaching, anticipation is building in the Bronx as New York makes its final push toward securing a World Series spot.

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