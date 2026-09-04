NY Mets reportedly have plan for Mark Vientos’ future following this season

As the New York Mets gear up for a final push down the stretch of the regular season, speculation is mounting regarding Mark Vientos’ long-term future with the franchise.

Although the New York Mets retain slim mathematical hopes of securing a Wild Card spot, fans are largely resigned to missing the postseason, a bitter outcome for a club that spent lavishly during the offseason only to severely underperform. The disappointing campaign has reportedly prompted leadership to reevaluate the roster’s future, putting underwhelming core pieces like Mark Vientos under the microscope.

According to SNY‘s Chelsea Janes, Vientos has emerged as a potential non-tender candidate this winter as Queens decision-makers explore cutting ties. After returning from an injury in July, the young infielder has a narrow window remaining to prove he still belongs in the organization’s plans for next season.

However, as Vientos becomes arbitration-eligible, a Mets front office intent on reshaping the roster for a rebound campaign could view him as a prime candidate to be traded or non-tendered to clear valuable roster space.

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With speculation mounting around potential high-profile offseason targets—including New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.—the reports surrounding Vientos signal that sweeping roster modifications are looming in Flushing.

Mark Vientos has three home runs today for Triple-A Syracuse pic.twitter.com/b3WfNLXbqa — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 30, 2026

Evaluating Vientos’ disappointing season

Following a breakout 27-home-run campaign in 2024, the young power hitter struggled to find consistency at the plate during the first half of the year, posting a sub-.220 batting average and battling elevated strikeout rates.

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To accommodate shifting roster needs and defensive limitations, New York split his playing time across third base, first base, and designated hitter as he attempted to rediscover his power stroke.

Here is a breakdown of his production this season:

Games Played: 76

Batting Average (AVG): .214

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .258

Slugging Percentage (SLG) / OPS / OPS+: .399 / .657 / 81

Home Runs (HR): 12

Runs Batted In (RBI): 36