Broncos define their RB projection with JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jonah Coleman roles established

The Denver Broncos have a crowded running back room, but it seems like the team has defined roles for JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jonah Coleman.

The Denver Broncos might have the deepest running back room in all of football right now. A veteran in JK Dobbins, a solid sophomore in RJ Harvey, and a new rookie with high upside in Jonah Coleman. Questions about usage rose, but there is seemingly an answer.

Per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, the Broncos RB room projection is established. JK Dobbins, when healthy, will part as the No.1 RB of the team. RJ Harvey will be the third down and pass-catching running back. Then. Jonah Coleman will get carries and serve as the main backup for Dobbins.

Now, the ‘loser‘ in this situation might be Harvey, whose role is merely defined in situational plays. The upside for him is just to make the most out of limited snaps. Meanwhile, Coleman could instantly see a boost of snaps if Dobbins ever gets down.

Advertisement

Sean Payton loves a good running game

The rushing game is a core element of Sean Payton‘s offensive playbook and identity. He has clearly praised the three running backs on the roster. Hence, the Broncos should be a run-first team, despite what was shown last season.

🗣️ Sean Payton on the Broncos' running backs



"It was great to see those guys get the carries and keep pounding."#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/cKCPcoACbO — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) September 8, 2025

Bo Nix was the quarterback with the most pass attempts in the NFL last season. However, Coleman wasn’t a part of the roster and Dobbins had a season-ending injury that left the team really thin at running back.

Advertisement

Broncos updated starting offensive lineup

One of the best teams in football, the Broncos have high expectations. That’s why they went to the AFC Championship Game last season. Payton knows it is tough to get back to that point. However, the Broncos offense looks ready for the challenge: