Aaron Boone hints Gerrit Cole would start Wild Card round for NY Yankees

As the New York Yankees work to finalize their postseason rotation, manager Aaron Boone has made his stance clear on ace Gerrit Cole.

Returning to the mound after missing an entire regular season due to an elbow injury is a daunting task for any pitcher. That context helps explain why Gerrit Cole endured a slow start to his 2026 campaign upon returning to the New York Yankees‘ rotation.

However, Cole’s recent surge on the bump has generated plenty of momentum within the organization. When asked whether the veteran righty would take the ball in the Wild Card round, manager Aaron Boone delivered a resolute answer: “I would expect Gerrit Cole to start, yes.”

Boone faces a compelling rotational dilemma, given the standout performances of his depth chart. Max Fried has anchored his share of gems, while breakout starter Cam Schlittler has delivered a dominant campaign, one that Boone firmly believes warrants American League Cy Young honors.

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With Aaron Judge sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, the Yankees are relying heavily on their pitching depth to carry the load into October. That group could get another boost with Ryan Weathers tracking toward a postseason return.

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees.

Cole’s rollercoaster season

Cole’s season started with immediate frustration before he ever threw an official pitch. Lingering elbow concerns during Spring Training delayed his season debut, forcing him to miss the opening two months of the championship schedule and putting extra stress on the Yankees‘ starting rotation.

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Dominant, double-digit strikeout performances—including a 10-strikeout shutout performance over 6.2 innings against Kansas City and multi-hit gems against Chicago and Atlanta—showed he remains one of the most electric arms in baseball.

A recurring issue throughout Cole’s 2026 campaign has been his home run rate. When Cole misses over the plate, opposing hitters have made him pay, elevating his HR/9 rate above his career averages and making several of his outings much more high-stress than his strikeout numbers would indicate.