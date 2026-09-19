Spencer Jones brings calm to NY Yankees despite absence vs Diamondbacks

Spencer Jones doesn't want anyone to panic despite him not playing for the New York Yankees against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The New York Yankees played against the Arizona Diamondbacks but one name was missing from the ‘Bronx Bombers‘ lineup. Right fielder Spencer Jones didn’t play but he is bringing calm to the fans.

Per Greg Joyce of the New York Post, Jones clarified everything. Per Joyce, Jones is dealing with a sore left foot, due to the wear-and-tear from playing on turf. But, Jones downplayed it. “It’s no big deal,” Jones said. Hence, it was a precautionary measure.

Jones should be back pretty much immediately. The 25-year-old has played in 80 out 153 games. However, it hasn’t been because of injuries like in this case against the D-Backs, but because of inconsistent play.

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Jones’ season has been a hit-and-miss year

Spencer Jones has not played full-time for the New York Yankees because of high strikeout numbers and a minor league demotion earlier in the 2026 MLB season. Jones shows massive raw power, but he struggles to make consistent contact, striking out 96 times in his first 80 games.

Spencer Jones' .435 AVG and 1.251 OPS vs LHP this season both lead MLB (min 50 PA).



h/t @YESNetwork pic.twitter.com/Sbm8PEq7HY — The Yankee Report (@YankeeReport_) September 16, 2026

In July, the Yankees optioned Jones back to Triple-A to help him adjust his batting approach. The team wanted him to fix his in-zone contact issues before giving him a longer look in the majors, but since has been called back.

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Jones still has plenty of upside

Spencer Jones has shown significant raw power and improved production since his July recall. Since returning to the majors on July 22, he has batted .271 with 8 of his 10 home runs, proving his capability to adjust against major league pitching, including strong performance against left-handers.