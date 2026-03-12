Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees confront rough reality as prospect Brock Selvidge set to miss entire 2026 season

During spring training, Brock Selvidge emerged as one of the New York Yankees' most promising prospects. However, he is now sidelined with an injury that will unfortunately keep him out for the entire season.

By Santiago Tovar

© Instagram @brockselvidgeBrock Selvidge possing for a photo.

The New York Yankees are facing a sobering reality regarding their pitching depth ahead of the 2026 season, punctuated by the news that left-handed prospect Brock Selvidge will miss the entire campaign.

The 23-year-old southpaw was officially ruled out Thursday after undergoing surgery, a massive blow to a farm system already under pressure to provide immediate rotation support.

The lefty had seen his fastball velocity spike into the 95-97 mph range, positioning him as a viable upper-minors insurance policy for the Bronx Bombers’ staff.

Given the injury-plagued nature of the Yankees’ pitching staff in recent years, losing a polished arm like Selvidge is an ominous start to the 2026 calendar.

Tweet placeholder
A breakdown of Selvidge’s injury setback

Selvidge recently underwent an internal brace procedure to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. The procedure follows a snake-bitten 2024 season where a pinched nerve in his biceps first derailed his momentum and required a separate surgical intervention.

The southpaw had been determined to pitch through the lingering discomfort to secure a 40-man roster spot, but the elbow ultimately gave way during a spring session. Now, the focused lefty faces another grueling rehab stint in Tampa with the goal of returning to the mound in 2027.

What the Yankees are missing without Selvidge

Beyond the raw velocity gains seen in Florida this month, Selvidge’s underlying metrics suggested he was on the verge of a major-league breakthrough. Scouts were increasingly impressed with his ability to tunnel his secondary offerings, making him a prime candidate for a mid-season call-up.

His primary weapon remained a mid-80s slider with late, sharp bite that generated a dominant 32.4% whiff rate at Double-A last summer. By pairing that with a new cutter and a vertical curveball, Selvidge had refined a “North-South” profile that many evaluators believed could stick as a high-floor No. 4 starter or a high-leverage reliever.

Pitching prospects to watch in 2026

With Selvidge sidelined, manager Aaron Boone and pitching coach Matt Blake will turn their attention toward a deep but young pool of right-handers. Lagrange and Rodriguez—who Boone has as strong alternative for the Yanks—remain the favorites to debut first.

Additionally, Brendan Beck and former first-round pick Ben Hess—ranked No. 11 and No. 5 in the system, respectively—now carry even more weight in the organization’s depth charts.

Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
