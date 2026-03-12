Patrick Mahomes gets boost as Kenneth Walker joins Chiefs with winning mentality

The Kansas City Chiefs received a massive boost in terms of their running game. Patrick Mahomes is a top-tier quarterback, but with the arrival of Kenneth Walker III, he will have a solid partner on the backfield.

Walker just spoke and said something that might be music to Mahomes’ ears. Matt McCullen, senior reporter for the Chiefs, spoke to Walker and the running back said, “It’s a winning culture. They know how to win, so I feel like it’s a great fit for me.” Pure, golden words from a guy who just won Super Bowl MVP, but now wants to be a part of a dynasty.

Mahomes just missed the playoffs for the first time in his NFL career. He had always gotten to at least the AFC Championship Game. Hence, it was a very weird feeling for the Chiefs. Now with Walker on the roster, the expectations grow exponentially once again.

Walker is a massive upgrade for the Chiefs

Walker is such a big upgrade for their running game that it’s impossible to not get excited if you’re part of Chiefs Kingdom. Walker had 221 rushing attempts for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. Not to mention, he had 282 receiving yards and a top-tier postseason that culminated with a ring-winning, Super Bowl LX MVP performance.

The Chiefs had Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt last year. They combined for 281 attempts and 1,073 yards. Therefore, one can see that Walker alone produced almost as much as the other two combined, and with 60 less rushing attempts. The yards per attempt also speak volumes. Hunt and Pacheco weren’t efficient runners as neither got to 4.0 yards per attempt, while Walker had 4.6, the levels are very different here.

Mahomes hasn’t had a 1,000-yard RB in his career

Mahomes‘ most productive RB so far in his career has been Kareem Hunt in 2018, where he racked up 824 yards. Then, Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 803 yards in 2020. No one has actually come close to get to the 1,000-rushing-yard treshold since Mahomes arrived.

This is the chance to see if Mahomes can produce results without the need of being Superman. Walker III will give him a relieve. Also, having a good back can help you close games, drain the clock, and not risk the football.