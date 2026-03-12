NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton details key adjustments fueling his Spring Training progress

Giancarlo Stanton is showing that timing is everything for him this spring. The New York Yankees slugger highlighted his progress on Wednesday with two home runs totaling a projected 826 feet in their 8-1 Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Stanton connected for a two-run shot off Eric Lauer in the third inning and a solo home run against Lazaro Estrada in the sixth. His performance provided a strong indication that his swing and timing are on track.

“My timing is getting more precise, being able to replicate multiple games,” Stanton said, according to MLB.com. “I’ve been able to make the adjustments. The past game or two, my timing wasn’t there. I was able to go make the adjustments and come back and feel a little better.”

Maintaining health while hitting for power

Stanton has battled epicondylitis in both elbows, which limited him to 77 games last season with the Yankees. While the condition has not fully resolved, he has developed a routine that keeps it manageable.

Aaron Judge #99 and Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Yankees converse during team workouts. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“Today was a long day,” Stanton said. “We had a lot of pregame meetings and some team stuff, and then I just get my full routine in — make sure I get enough running in, the Trajekt timing… In spring, sometimes I get pushed right into the game. So it’s about getting the pregame flow in.”

His focus on timing, adjustments, and preparation shows that Stanton is finding his rhythm and could be ready to make a strong impact in the upcoming MLB season.

