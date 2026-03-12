Trending topics:
MLB

NY Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton details key adjustments fueling his Spring Training progress

Giancarlo Stanton continues to show progress this Spring Training as his timing and adjustments take shape in New York Yankees camp.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during team workouts.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during team workouts.

Giancarlo Stanton is showing that timing is everything for him this spring. The New York Yankees slugger highlighted his progress on Wednesday with two home runs totaling a projected 826 feet in their 8-1 Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Stanton connected for a two-run shot off Eric Lauer in the third inning and a solo home run against Lazaro Estrada in the sixth. His performance provided a strong indication that his swing and timing are on track.

“My timing is getting more precise, being able to replicate multiple games,” Stanton said, according to MLB.com. “I’ve been able to make the adjustments. The past game or two, my timing wasn’t there. I was able to go make the adjustments and come back and feel a little better.”

Advertisement

Maintaining health while hitting for power

Stanton has battled epicondylitis in both elbows, which limited him to 77 games last season with the Yankees. While the condition has not fully resolved, he has developed a routine that keeps it manageable.

Aaron Judge #99 and Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Yankees converse during team workouts. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Advertisement

Today was a long day,” Stanton said. “We had a lot of pregame meetings and some team stuff, and then I just get my full routine in — make sure I get enough running in, the Trajekt timing… In spring, sometimes I get pushed right into the game. So it’s about getting the pregame flow in.

NY Mets reportedly face key challenge in meeting Freddy Peralta’s extension terms

see also

NY Mets reportedly face key challenge in meeting Freddy Peralta’s extension terms

His focus on timing, adjustments, and preparation shows that Stanton is finding his rhythm and could be ready to make a strong impact in the upcoming MLB season.

Advertisement

Survey

How confident are you that Giancarlo Stanton will stay healthy and make a big impact for the Yankees this season?

already voted 0 people

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
NY Yankees confront rough reality as prospect Brock Selvidge set to miss entire 2026 season
MLB

NY Yankees confront rough reality as prospect Brock Selvidge set to miss entire 2026 season

Aaron Boone has in Elmer Rodriguez a strong alternative for the NY Yankees
MLB

Aaron Boone has in Elmer Rodriguez a strong alternative for the NY Yankees

Spencer Jones reacts after missing NY Yankees’ opening day roster
MLB

Spencer Jones reacts after missing NY Yankees’ opening day roster

Injured NY Yankees starter breaks silence with 4-word update on 2026 potential return
MLB

Injured NY Yankees starter breaks silence with 4-word update on 2026 potential return

Better Collective Logo