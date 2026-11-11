NY Yankees reportedly eyeing solutions at third base amid rumors surrounding Ryan McMahon’s potential departure

The New York Yankees are already beginning to plan for next season, and Ryan McMahon could be one of the players on his way out of the Bronx.

The upcoming MLB season is slowly taking shape, and teams are already beginning to think about finalizing their rosters. The New York Yankees are reportedly prepared to pay down Ryan McMahon‘s contract, making Alec Bohm one of the potential candidates to replace him if that move comes to fruition.

“Yankees are looking closely at 3B Alec Bohm, a nice righty bat who finished very strongly and rakes vs. lefties,” the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman revealed on X. In recent hours, Teruaki Sato has also been mentioned as a primary target to join the Bronx.

It remains to be seen what decision Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone ultimately make regarding this position on the field. Could Bohm be the solution to one of the Yankees’ biggest weaknesses last season?

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Numbers that inspire hope for the Pinstripes

Alec Bohm is coming off a 2026 campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies where he slashed .249/.315/.383 with 15 home runs, 29 doubles, and 88 RBIs across 155 games. While those numbers fell short of his 2024 All-Star form, he remains an extremely appealing hot corner candidate for the New York Yankees.

Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the tenth inning.

Given the Yankees’ persistent offensive struggles at third base—highlighted by Ryan McMahon’s prolonged slump—Bohm brings a reliable right-handed bat capable of punishing left-handed pitching and delivering run-producing contact in high-leverage spots.

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Sliding his gap-to-gap power into the short porch-friendly lineup in the Bronx could easily spark a bounce-back year, offering New York the middle-of-the-order run producer they desperately need at the hot corner.

What is McMahon’s current situation?

Ryan McMahon’s status in the Bronx is completely on the rocks following a brutal 2026 campaign. After arriving via trade from Colorado in 2025, his bat entirely fell off a cliff this past year—slashing just .213/.279/.357 with 11 home runs and a 32% strikeout rate—while his usually elite defense also took a step back. With $16 million still owed to him for 2027, the front office is openly exploring all third base options, and reporting indicates the Yankees are even willing to eat a chunk of his remaining salary just to trade him away.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees are eyeing Alec Bohm to potentially replace Ryan McMahon at third base.

to potentially replace Ryan McMahon at third base. Alec Bohm recorded 88 RBIs and 15 home runs across 155 games in 2026.

across 155 games in 2026. Ryan McMahon is owed $16 million by the New York Yankees for 2027.