Anthony Volpe sinceres about NY Yankees fan base chants upon return to roster

As the New York Yankees prepare for the Subway Series, Anthony Volpe voiced his gratitude to the Bronx faithful, marking his return to the lineup with an emphatic home run.

Seeking redemption with the New York Yankees fanbase, Anthony Volpe made an immediate statement in his return to the roster. Highlighting a dominant performance with a home run, the shortstop’s comeback served as one of the team’s top regular-season storylines as he powered the Yanks to a crucial win over the Colorado Rockies.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Volpe admitted that hearing the Bronx faithful chant his name was an unmatched experience. “That’s why this is a special place, for sure. I wouldn’t trade that for anything in the world, but there’s still a lot to work on,” Volpe said candidly following his activation.

Healthy and locked in, Volpe provides manager Aaron Boone with another key weapon in the lineup, especially as the skipper exercises caution with Aaron Judge’s workload ahead of the upcoming Subway Series against the New York Mets.

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Still, Volpe must keep pressing. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. heavily in the fold at second base, the young infielder will need to continuously prove he deserves everyday reps down the stretch as the Yankees gear up for the postseason push.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action.

Volpe’s comeback by the numbers

It was far more than just a single long ball. Volpe put together a stat-sheet-stuffing performance in the series finale against Colorado, driving in five runs on three hits while adding a stolen base to leave no doubt about his impact.

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The explosive outing was a welcome sight given his struggles earlier in the year. Before his brief demotion, Volpe had mustered just one home run and 24 RBIs at the big-league level, slumping mechanical issues he seemingly ironed out during his stint in Triple-A.

Will Volpe start against the Mets?

The Subway Series always carries a distinct intensity. Regardless of whether both cross-town rivals are heading to the postseason, the energy in New York ramps up, showcasing one of baseball’s premier rivalries.

Heading into the matchup with the Mets, Volpe stands a strong chance to feature in Boone’s starting lineup. With Chisholm sidelined on the injured list, Volpe’s multi-hit breakout against the Rockies may have given the coaching staff all the convincing they need to pencil him in against their city rivals.

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