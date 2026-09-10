NY Yankees leave Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s replacement up in the air despite Anthony Volpe’s call-up

When it looked like the New York Yankees had committed to Anthony Volpe as Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s replacement at second base, manager Aaron Boone left room for speculation.

After the New York Yankees were hit with a tough injury update on Jazz Chisholm Jr., the team called Anthony Volpe up from its Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Problem solved and disaster averted in the home stretch of the 2026 MLB season. Or so it appeared.

Now, the Yankees have gotten a great update from Chisholm Jr., including his expected return date. Asked if Anthony Volpe will still be the main replacement at second base for Chisholm, manager Aaron Boone revealed that it’s uncertain and will be decided on a daily basis throughout the final month of the 2026 MLB campaign. News came as quite a surprise considering Boone had already set his lineup strategy for Volpe, as well as Aaron Judge.

“With Jose Caballero also around, Aaron Boone did not commit to Anthony Volpe being his second baseman in Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s absence. Boone called it a ‘day-by-day’ decision,” Gary Phillips of NY Daily News reported on X.

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Caballero and Volpe could split 2B duties

Returning from a long stint in Triple-A and with plenty of questions left unanswered about his production, Anthony Volpe has to work his way back into the lineup and regain Boone’s trust.

Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action.

Volpe will play in the Yankees‘ rubber game against the Colorado Rockies in what will be his first MLB start since Aug. 1. Although he found his footing in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Volpe is returning to MLB action now, where he carries a four-game hitless streak with him. The sooner he can get that monkey off his back, the better.

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Caballero has been in and out of the lineup as of late. In August, the second baseman played in five straight series without missing a single game from Aug. 18-Sept. 2. But in the last month, he’s already been scratched in a couple of games. Thus, it’s safe to assume there is a position battle between Volpe and Caballero to fill Chisholm Jr.’s shoes, as he remains on the 10-day injured list.

Chisholm Jr.’s absence should serve as reminder

Playing in a contract year, Yankees fans have been critical of Jazz’s performance throughout the 2026 MLB season. At times, for good reason; at others, unreasonably so. Regardless, with him sidelined by a right thumb sprain, even if he isn’t expected to be out for long, the Bronx Bombers are finding out just how much they need him—and the questions that arise when he’s out of the lineup.

Perhaps it will serve as a reminder when he comes back, and especially going into the offseason, when Chisholm will become a free agent in MLB. A report indicates he could sign a prove-it deal with the New York Mets. Even if it wouldn’t be like Juan Soto’s situation, it’s safe to assume no fan in the Bronx would want to see another Pinstriper move across town to Queens.

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