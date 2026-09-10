Is Puka Nacua playing today for Rams vs 49ers in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

Puka Nacua is expected to take the field for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 1 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia. Despite dealing with psoas soreness during the preseason, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed the star wide receiver should be available for the historic season opener.

Nacua’s health had been one of the main concerns surrounding the Rams heading into their matchup with the 49ers. The wide receiver had been dealing with soreness in his psoas after leaving a joint practice with the Cowboys, creating some uncertainty about whether he would be ready for the opening game of the 2026 NFL season. However, McVay said Nacua has been making good progress and is expected to play in Australia.

The situation has also been complicated by uncertainty surrounding a potential NFL suspension. Nacua has been under scrutiny following an offseason incident and the league has been reviewing the matter under its personal conduct policy. However, no suspension has been announced, and McVay said he had not received any information indicating that Nacua would be unavailable against San Francisco.

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Is Puka Nacua suspended for Rams vs 49ers?

No. Puka Nacua is not suspended and he’s expected to play for the Rams against the 49ers in Melbourne. A few days ago, McVay was clear when asked whether he expected his star receiver to suit up, saying, “Yeah, absolutely,” while adding that he had not heard anything different from what would indicate Nacua would miss the game.

That update is especially important for Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense, which enters the season with major expectations. Nacua is coming off a spectacular 2025 campaign in which he led the NFL with 129 receptions and finished second in receiving yards with 1,715, making his presence a major factor against a 49ers defense that will have to deal with one of the league’s most productive young receivers.

For now, there is no NFL suspension keeping Nacua out of the season opener. Although the league’s review has created uncertainty around his status, no punishment has been announced that would prevent him from playing, meaning the Rams can expect their star receiver to be available in Melbourne. Unless there is a late development, Nacua will take the field against San Francisco as one of the biggest offensive weapons in the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Australia.