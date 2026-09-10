Are the Jonas Brothers getting paid for their halftime show performance of Rams vs 49ers in Australia?

The Jonas Brothers are bringing their latest tour momentum to the NFL’s historic Rams vs. 49ers matchup in Australia. But their headline halftime appearance raises a different question: what does the performance mean for their paycheck?

The Jonas Brothers, who have been shining once again with their latest tour, are set to take the stage at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers make NFL history in Australia.

But with Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas headlining the league’s first regular-season game in the country, a question naturally follows: are the brothers being paid for the halftime performance?

The NFL has confirmed the group as the centerpiece of its halftime entertainment, with the performance presented by American Express as part of the league’s expanded international schedule.

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Are the Jonas Brothers getting paid for the NFL halftime show?

There is no publicly disclosed performance fee for the Jonas Brothers’ halftime show at the 49ers-Rams game in Melbourne, and the NFL has not announced that the group will receive a traditional appearance payment.

The league confirmed Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas as the halftime performers for its first-ever regular-season game in Australia, but its official announcement does not mention a salary or fee for the band.

The lack of a disclosed fee is particularly notable because the NFL’s established approach to major halftime performances does not typically involve paying headline artists a conventional appearance fee.

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Kevin, Nick and Joe during Jonas Brothers: The Burning Up Tour All Over Again – New York (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

In 2016, an NFL spokesperson told Forbes, “We do not pay the artists”, explaining that the league covers expenses and production costs instead. Recent reporting from CBS News in connection with the 2026 Super Bowl similarly found that halftime performers receive union-scale compensation rather than a major performance fee, while the NFL covers substantial expenses.

That does not necessarily mean the Jonas Brothers are performing for literally zero dollars. Union-mandated payments can apply, while travel, production and other performance-related expenses may be covered separately.

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For comparison, CBS reported that Super Bowl halftime artists can receive union-scale pay of roughly $1,000 per day under the current SAG-AFTRA agreement, although that figure relates specifically to the Super Bowl and should not be treated as the confirmed compensation for the Jonas Brothers’ appearance.

The bigger financial incentive is the exposure. The band is performing as part of a major international NFL event, with the 49ers and Rams meeting at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 11. The league describes the matchup as its first regular-season game in Australia and has made the Jonas Brothers the centerpiece of its entertainment program around the event.

The timing is also significant for the band. They are currently on their Burning Up Tour All Over Again, which began in August and runs through December. Their NFL appearance therefore puts them in front of a huge sports audience while they are actively touring, creating another promotional platform for their music and live shows.