Aaron Judge will spend even more time with NY Yankees as return nears, Aaron Boone reveals

Aaron Judge is getting even closer to a return from the injured list, and New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has decided to have the star join the team for more activities.

It’s only a matter of time before Aaron Judge makes his long-awaited return to MLB action. Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees are well aware of it. Judge had put New York and rest of the league on notice with his latest injury update, and Boone’s recent admission only indicates he continues to make progress.

“Aaron Judge will travel with the team to the West Coast,” as reported by MLB.com‘s Bryan Hoch on X. “Aaron Boone said Judge will begin participating in more pregame activities, including facing velocity.”

Instead of staying home in the Bronx while working on his rehab from the stress fracture in his first right rib, Judge will join the rest of the Yankees on the upcoming road trip through the West Coast. Facing the Los Angeles Angels (Aug. 31-Sept. 2) and San Diego Padres (Sept. 4-6), the fact that Judge will be with the team and going through pregame drills paints a clear picture of where he stands in his injury rehab.

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Moreover, as long as he’s in the clubhouse, he can always be activated off the 60-day IL and called upon to make his MLB return—his last game was on May 31. Judge has explained why he hopes to bypass a rehab assignment in the minor leagues before. Whether the Yankees agree or not remains to be seen, but it’s reasonable to believe they do.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees.

Buzz around Judge’s return date

Although it’s a possibility, it still feels unlikely that Judge will be activated off the IL during the upcoming road trip. Most signs indicate the Bronx Bombers are hoping to reinsert Judge into the lineup when they return home to Yankee Stadium.

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That means the three-game series against the Colorado Rockies is trending as the favorite for Judge’s return. Perhaps Judge will be the team’s designated hitter (DH) in that series, although Boone ruled out that new role for Judge days ago.

Anything can happen. Judge could be back on the road, return at home, or have his first game back in action delayed by an unexpected setback. For the time being, though, everything around No. 99 is looking good for New York. Judge keeps checking boxes and moving forward in his injury rehab.

Judge needs to find his footing fast

The fact that he will be facing velocity on the upcoming road trip, coupled with the mere fact that he’ll be traveling with the rest of the team, suggests Judge is ever closer to his long-awaited return.

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The Yankees need him, the league fears him, and whenever he’s back, it’s set to be a game circled in red on everyone’s calendar. It will be interesting to see Judge’s first games after the injury—especially if he indeed skips a rehab assignment. How comfortable the three-time MVP is at the plate will be representative of New York’s true chances at the pennant and World Series. The Yankees may go as far as Judge can take them, and there may be no other player who can hold the fort as injuries pile up on several fronts.