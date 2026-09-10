Is Mike Evans out today for 49ers vs Rams in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

Mike Evans was one of the biggest additions for the 49ers in the offseason. However, the wide receiver's status was uncertain to face the Rams in Week 1.

Mike Evans will be available for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. After dealing with muscle issues during the summer and briefly creating uncertainty about his status for the season opener, the veteran wide receiver has made enough progress to take the field for his highly anticipated 49ers debut.

Evans was one of general manager John Lynch’s biggest offseason splashes as San Francisco looked to add another elite weapon around Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. The 49ers signed the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star to a three-year contract worth $42.4 million, bringing his size, experience and red-zone ability to an offense with Super Bowl aspirations.

There were some legitimate questions about whether Evans would be ready for the opener because of injuries that kept him out of practices during training camp. Lynch had previously said Evans was expected to practice once the team arrived in Melbourne and that, if everything went well, he would suit up against the Rams. That plan has now come together, giving Purdy another major target for the opening game.

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Is Mike Evans playing today for 49ers vs Rams?

Yes. Mike Evans is playing today for the 49ers against the Rams after overcoming the muscle problems that bothered him during the summer. The veteran receiver is expected to make his San Francisco debut in one of the most anticipated games of Week 1, ending the uncertainty that surrounded his availability after an injury-interrupted training camp.

Evans’ availability could be extremely important for Brock Purdy and Kyle Shanahan’s offense. At 33 years old, the six-time Pro Bowl receiver remains one of the NFL’s most dangerous players near the end zone, while his 6-foot-5 frame gives San Francisco a different type of weapon alongside Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and the rest of the receiving corps.

For the 49ers, getting Evans on the field immediately gives the offense another major piece for its Super Bowl quest. After missing significant time in 2025 because of a hamstring injury and a broken collarbone, his health will remain something to monitor throughout the season, but there is no longer a major question surrounding his Week 1 status. Evans will debut in 49ers gold against the Rams in Melbourne.