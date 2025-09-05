NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflects on Carlos Rodon’s calm under pressure after key win over Astros

For the New York Yankees, Thursday night in Houston was all about extinguishing fires and regaining momentum. After a tough 8-7 loss the previous day, the team rebounded emphatically, topping the Houston Astros 8-4 to take the series at Minute Maid Park and cap a 5-1 road trip. Manager Aaron Boone called the series “took some months and years off me,” a testament to the intensity of the matchup.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon led the way with his 16th win of the season, throwing 109 pitches over six innings, allowing just one earned run. His performance tied him with Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta for the Major League lead. With the bullpen holding the fort in the seventh and ninth innings, New York showcased its depth and resilience.

While the scoreboard reflected a comfortable win, the game featured multiple tense moments, including a controversial call involving Ryan McMahon and a dramatic seventh inning where Fernando Cruz struck out Jose Altuve on a full-count splitter, energizing both the team and the fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Yankees maintain composure amid controversial calls?

Boone praised Rodon’s composure in the face of adversity. “I thought he threw great today. With all those righties, I thought he used his changeup so well, and he had a good fastball to go with it. I thought he was really good even deep into the outing. I thought he was almost getting sharper,” Boone said according to MLB.com.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Rodon also reflected on the unusual ruling involving McMahon. “I saw it. The ball didn’t hit the ground. I think he was making an attempt to throw the ball to second. To me, that’s a transfer,” he said, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of the contest.

Advertisement

see also Former NY Yankees outfielder blasts manager Aaron Boone over controversial UNC football visit

What next for the Yankees?

With the victory, the Yankees move within three games of AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays as the teams prepare for a pivotal three-game series at Yankee Stadium starting Friday, a matchup that could further define the division race.

Advertisement