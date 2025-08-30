NY Yankees manager Aaron Boone sends clear message on Carlos Rodon’s performance after sixth straight win

Manager Aaron Boone made his message clear on Friday night: the New York Yankees are focused only on their own game, and the results are starting to show. Behind a strong outing from left-hander Carlos Rodon, the Yankees rolled to a 10-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox, marking their sixth straight win and tightening the American League East race to just three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Boone praised his pitcher’s evolution, noting that the adjustments have made him more well-rounded and capable of sustaining success over time. The Yankees’ manager emphasized that the key to durability in Major League Baseball lies in the ability to refine one’s approach — something his starter has clearly embraced.

Rodon himself echoed that sentiment, noting the adjustments that have reshaped his approach on the mound. “I’m more of a pitcher than a thrower, I would say,” Rodon said, according to MLB.com. “I rely on some weaker contact and let the defense work. The style is a little different. I’m still somewhat of a power pitcher, but I’m not just going to blow fastballs by you. I’m not stubborn.”

Has Rodon become the pitcher the Yankees envisioned?

Manager Aaron Boone believes so. “He’s just a more complete pitcher,” Boone said. “If you’re going to have real longevity in this game, you’ve got to adjust and adapt. He’s done that.”

Can the Yankees’ offense stay this balanced?

The bats have been just as influential in the win streak. Trent Grisham launched his fourth career grand slam—his second of the year—marking his 28th home run. It was his seventh long ball in 10 games, fueled, he said, by improved mental focus.

Boone didn’t hide his satisfaction. “If you told me this spring Grisham would have a .354 OBP and 28 homers, I’d sign up in a heartbeat,” he said.

What comes next in the Division race?

The Yankees have scored double-digit runs in three consecutive games, their longest such streak this season. Still, Boone kept perspective. “I never take anyone lightly on the schedule—it’s the big leagues. If you don’t play well, you’ll get beat,” he said.

With tougher opponents looming in September, the Yankees will need to prove this run is more than just a product of softer matchups. For Rodón, the return to his roots symbolized how far he has come. For the Yankees, it was a reminder that their best baseball may still be ahead.