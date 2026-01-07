Chiefs reportedly part ways with Andy Reid coach ahead of 2026 NFL season

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs need to change a lot of things to become Super Bowl contenders again in the 2026 season. For that reason, in just a few days, the coaching staff has already begun to undergo some adjustments.

Assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham has officially left the Chiefs to join the University of Michigan as linebackers coach. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is also very close to departing, with several head coaching interviews scheduled in the NFL with teams like the Titans, the Raiders, and the Cardinals.

Additionally, the immediate future of two of their stars is uncertain. Patrick Mahomes faces a long recovery period after his knee injury, and Travis Kelce has to decide if he will retire from football or not.

Who did the Chiefs just fire?

The Chiefs have fired wide receivers coach Connor Embree, according to a report by Ian Rapoport. It is one of Andy Reid’s most significant moves, considering it was a unit that underperformed with players like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

“The Chiefs are moving on from WRs coach Connor Embree, source said. There may be other changes to Andy Reid’s staff, but this talented group will have a new coach in 2026.”

Nagy could be the next piece to fall in the domino effect, and another name to watch is defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who also has a scheduled interview with the Titans for their head coach vacancy.