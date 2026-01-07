Buccaneers give Baker Mayfield clarity on John Harbaugh replacing Todd Bowles in 2026

Following a shocking elimination in the 2025 NFL season, speculation emerged that the Buccaneers might part ways with Todd Bowles. With John Harbaugh on the market, Tampa Bay has now clarified the situation to Baker Mayfield regarding the 2026 head coach.

The Buccaneers failed to secure their fifth consecutive NFC South title in 2025. The team fell well short of expectations, fueling speculation about whether Todd Bowles would return in 2026—especially after the Ravens fired John Harbaugh.

Despite the rumors, Bowles has now confirmed that he will return as head coach in 2026. According to the Tampa Bay Times, he met with team ownership on Tuesday and secured his position for at least one more season.

The last chance for Todd Bowles

While Todd Bowles has confirmed his return for 2026, it could represent his final opportunity to prove he can deliver postseason success with the Buccaneers. Since taking over as head coach in 2022, he has led Tampa Bay to three NFC South titles, but the organization expects deeper playoff runs.

Under Bowles’ leadership, the Buccaneers have lost twice in the Wild Card round and once in the Divisional round. The roster remains talented, yet the team has lacked the dominance it displayed during its Super Bowl run in 2020 with Tom Brady at quarterback.

The team’s decision to retain Bowles signals strong confidence in him. Nevertheless, many fans believe 2026 could be his final season in Tampa Bay if he fails to reclaim the NFC South and guide the team on a deep playoff run with this talented roster.

Will Baker Mayfield return with the Buccaneers in 2026?

Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of the contract extension he signed with the Buccaneers in 2024, so he is expected to return next season. He has been solid for Tampa Bay, but production alone means little if it does not translate into postseason success.

At 32 years old, Mayfield could be in line for another extension, though it would likely be a short-term deal. The Buccaneers must also begin planning for their long-term future at quarterback to avoid another last-minute transition like the one that followed Tom Brady’s retirement in 2023.

