Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE: Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals

FC Barcelona and Athletic Club face off at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinals, with a spot in the grand final on the line. Follow along with Bolavip for live coverage of this marquee matchup!

Barcelona enter the contest as the heavy favorite, sitting as the sole leader of LaLiga with 48 points and riding an impressive eight-game winning streak across all competitions.

On the other side, Ernesto Valverde’s squad has faced challenges during an inconsistent LaLiga campaign, where its currently sits in eighth place with 24 points. Nevertheless, Athletic Club will be looking to pull off a massive upset by eliminating the defending champions and securing their ticket to the final.