Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE: Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals

Barcelona face Athletic Club in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia. Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates of this great match!

By Gianni Taina

Mikel Jauregizar of Athletic Club challenges Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona.
© Getty ImagesMikel Jauregizar of Athletic Club challenges Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona and Athletic Club face off at King Abdullah Sports City in Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinals, with a spot in the grand final on the line. Follow along with Bolavip for live coverage of this marquee matchup!

Barcelona enter the contest as the heavy favorite, sitting as the sole leader of LaLiga with 48 points and riding an impressive eight-game winning streak across all competitions.

On the other side, Ernesto Valverde’s squad has faced challenges during an inconsistent LaLiga campaign, where its currently sits in eighth place with 24 points. Nevertheless, Athletic Club will be looking to pull off a massive upset by eliminating the defending champions and securing their ticket to the final.

Barcelona and Athletic Club clash in Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals

Welcome to our live blog of the Spanish Super Cup 2026 semifinals. Barcelona face Athletic Club today in a crucial showdown, with both teams searching for a spot in the grand final!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

