Bills sign quarterback cut by Chiefs before 2026 NFL playoffs￼

The Buffalo Bills are preparing to go into the 2026 NFL playoffs, but that didn’t stop them from signing a quarterback that recently parted ways with the Kansas City Chiefs. The team isn’t resting on its laurels.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bills signed Shane Buechele to their practice squad. Buechele was recently a part of the Chiefs squad but now returns to his former team.

The Bills are playing a dangerous away game in the 2026 NFL playoffs. They are visiting the 13-win Jacksonville Jaguars, who are coming as one of the hottest teams in the league.

Buechele is hoping to make the most of his homecoming

Buechele only had preseason and practice squad snaps in his first stint with the Bills. Now he is back. This means Buffalo sees something in him. However, it’s also clear that Buffalo is comfortable with Mitch Trubisky as QB2 behind Josh Allen.

Shane Buechele #6 of the Buffalo Bills

Buechele played in Week 18 for the Chiefs against the Raiders. He completed 7/14 passes for 88 yards and a 69.9 passer rating. Those were his first snaps in the NFL. While he didn’t dazzle, he didn’t give the ball away.

The Bills are the most pressured team in the playoffs

It’s insane to think a sixth seed is the most boom-or-bust team in the playoffs. However, one can make a case the Bills are the team facing the most pressure in this postseason. Why? They have Josh Allen and all of the top-tier quarterbacks of the AFC are not in the playoffs.

Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson are not in the playoffs. Chances are that scenario won’t ever present itself again. Hence, Josh Allen, being the present-day MVP and arguably the best player in football, has a golden opportunity to guide his team to a Super Bowl.