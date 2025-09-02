Former NY Yankees outfielder blasts manager Aaron Boone over controversial UNC football visit

The New York Yankees are fighting for their postseason lives, yet manager Aaron Boone found himself in headlines for something that happened far from a baseball diamond. On the team’s off day, Boone traveled to Chapel Hill to watch the University of North Carolina’s season opener against TCU—a game that ended in a lopsided 48–14 loss for the Tar Heels.

Boone’s visit wasn’t purely casual. His son, Brandon, is part of the UNC football staff, and the manager’s appearance was a show of support. Still, in an era where every moment is documented, Boone was spotted in the crowd, sparking debate about his priorities. For a manager whose club sits on the edge of the American League playoff picture, the timing drew sharp reactions.

Among the most vocal critics was former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier, who played under Boone during his time in New York. His public comments added an unexpected layer of tension to an already crucial stretch for the Yankees as they prepare for series against division rivals and playoff contenders.

Did Boone’s trip send the wrong message?

Frazier didn’t mince words on social media. “Biggest two week stretch of the season and this dude is at a football game with his hoodie tied around his waist,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), punctuating the jab with a crying emoji.

The reaction highlights an issue of optics more than strategy. Boone’s presence in Chapel Hill came during a rare day off, yet the Yankees’ upcoming gauntlet—series against Houston, Toronto, Detroit, and Boston—has raised questions about focus and accountability at the top.

Balancing family and baseball

Yankees beat reporter Greg Joyce of the New York Daily News clarified that Boone’s son Brandon serves as a student assistant with UNC football, explaining the personal reason for the trip. While most players and coaches acknowledge the value of family connections, criticism often intensifies when results on the field fall short.

For Boone, the challenge now lies in shifting the conversation back to the Yankees’ playoff push. The manager’s decisions during this critical stretch will matter far more than one night spent in the stands of Kenan Memorial Stadium.

What’s next for the Yankees?

The Yankees face the Astros before embarking on a grueling stretch against the Blue Jays, Tigers, and Red Sox—three opponents who have had their number this season. Whether Boone’s sideline appearance lingers as a distraction or fades into the background will depend on how his team performs when it matters most.

