Where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

San Antonio Spurs will face Los Angeles Lakers in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it live!

[Watch San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers online in the US on Fubo]

The Western Conference playoff race is tightening by the night, and while the Oklahoma City Thunder have separated themselves at the top, the margin between second and seventh place is razor-thin, making every game feel like a postseason test.

That urgency sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown between longtime rivals, as the Los Angeles Lakers look to strengthen their case as legitimate title contenders behind LeBron James, while the San Antonio Spurs enter knowing the challenge ahead and desperate for a statement win to keep their playoff hopes firmly alive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

San Antonio Spurs will face Los Angeles Lakers this Wednesday, January 7, in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 9:30 PM (ET).

Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs – Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also Coaches with the most losses in NBA history: From Lenny Wilkens to Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 NBA regular season matchup between San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: ESPN and ESPN Deportes.