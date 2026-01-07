Trending topics:
NBA

Where to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers live in the USA: 2025/2026 NBA regular season

San Antonio Spurs will face Los Angeles Lakers in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. Find out here all the details on when, where, and how to catch this game live in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs will face Los Angeles Lakers in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season game. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, this matchup promises nonstop action. Don’t miss a moment—check here for game times and streaming details to watch it live!

[Watch San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers online in the US on Fubo]

The Western Conference playoff race is tightening by the night, and while the Oklahoma City Thunder have separated themselves at the top, the margin between second and seventh place is razor-thin, making every game feel like a postseason test.

That urgency sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown between longtime rivals, as the Los Angeles Lakers look to strengthen their case as legitimate title contenders behind LeBron James, while the San Antonio Spurs enter knowing the challenge ahead and desperate for a statement win to keep their playoff hopes firmly alive.

Advertisement

When will the San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

San Antonio Spurs will face Los Angeles Lakers this Wednesday, January 7, in a 2025/2026 NBA regular season gameThe game will start at 9:30 PM (ET).

Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs – Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs – Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Advertisement
Coaches with the most losses in NBA history: From Lenny Wilkens to Gregg Popovich

see also

Coaches with the most losses in NBA history: From Lenny Wilkens to Gregg Popovich

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM
CT: 8:30 PM
MT: 7:30 PM
PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 NBA regular season matchup between San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
LeBron James has clear message about Luka Doncic as JJ Redick shows frustration with Lakers’ offense
NBA

LeBron James has clear message about Luka Doncic as JJ Redick shows frustration with Lakers’ offense

Best regular-season records in NBA history: Teams that set the basketball standard
NBA

Best regular-season records in NBA history: Teams that set the basketball standard

Kings’ Russell Westbrook makes history as he surpasses a Lakers legend on the NBA’s all-time list
NBA

Kings’ Russell Westbrook makes history as he surpasses a Lakers legend on the NBA’s all-time list

Inter Miami officially sign Brazilian teammate for Lionel Messi in 2026
Soccer

Inter Miami officially sign Brazilian teammate for Lionel Messi in 2026

Better Collective Logo