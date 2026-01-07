Cody Bellinger’s demands reportedly updated with NY Yankees, NY Mets still pushing

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are still eager to get Cody Bellinger for the 2026 MLB season. However, new information has come out about the players demands so the ball’s now on the teams’ courts.

According to Talkin’ Yanks, Cody Bellinger is seeking a six-year deal for $30 million per year. This is a slap for the Mets whose whole impasse with Bellinger has been precisely the length of the contract.

This plays in favor of the Bronx Bombers, who need good news, as the Yankees are missing out on trade target in the middle of this Bellinger battle with the Mets. The Yankees already know what Bellinger brings as he’s been with the team. Now, it’s just a matter of whether the Mets will change their approach or not.

Bellinger is a key component for either team’s offseason

It’s been well documented how the Mets have been awfully and unsuccessfully noisy this offseason. They’ve been linked with many players, and what has happened is key players are leaving them. Bellinger would be key to send a message that they are not rebuilding, but putting all the chips on the table.

As for the Yankees, it would mean they still have power and aura to retain key players and big MLB stars. If they lose another player, especially to the Mets, it’s a bitter pill to swallow considering everything the Yankees have built throughout their history.

Yankees might need Bellinger a bit more

It’s been reported that the Mets are also on the Kyle Tucker sweeps but facing two strong competitors. Still, they at least have an alternative in the outfield. The Yankees, to some degree, are almost Bellinger or bust.

After a disappointing postseason in 2025, the team wants to get back to the World Series. Only this time around, they would want to change the outcome. The pressure is on the team to restore the glory days, which haven’t come since 2009.