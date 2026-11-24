With the New York Yankees reportedly making a deal for Brent Suter, the rumors surrounding Adrian Morejon remain alive, according to an MLB insider.

ESPN‘s Jeff Passan reported that left-hander Brent Suter has agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Yankees that includes a club option for 2028. With Suter in the fold, attention now turns to whether New York will follow through on its reported interest in free-agent reliever Adrian Morejon.

Addressing that possibility on MLB Network, The New York Post‘s Jon Heyman indicated that Suter’s addition doesn’t take the Yankees out of the Morejon sweepstakes. “There’s no rule against having four lefties in the bullpen. For me, if they really want to improve, Morejon is the guy,” Heyman said.

With Morejon’s free-agency market heating up and his decision still up in the air, the Yankees could be poised to make a serious push for the former San Diego Padres left-hander.

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New York had also been linked to San Francisco Giants ace Logan Webb after reports surfaced that the club is open to listening to trade offers this offseason, though San Francisco’s steep asking price appears to have cooled those chances.

Brent Suter #39 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch.

How Morejon and Suter would fit into the rotation

Coming off a dominant campaign in which he posted a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts across 86 relief innings, Morejon has the upside to stretch back out into a back-end starter behind Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodon without taking on an immediate heavy workload.

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Suter, whose deal is reportedly worth $4 million, provides the swingman and sixth-starter depth needed to ease that transition, capable of working as an opener or piggybacking behind Morejon early in the season while the left-hander builds up his stamina.

Together, the two left-handers give manager Aaron Boone a flexible tandem to help protect a veteran rotation over the 162-game grind, allowing Morejon to develop into a five-inning starter, or shift back into a multi-inning bullpen weapon come October.

Key takeaways

Brent Suter signed a one-year contract with the New York Yankees, Jeff Passan reported.

with the New York Yankees, Jeff Passan reported. Jon Heyman said the New York Yankees could still pursue pitcher Adrian Morejon.

could still pursue pitcher Adrian Morejon. Adrian Morejon posted a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts in 86.0 relief innings.

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