Logan Webb could see his future away from the San Francisco Giants if a trade ends up sending him out of the Bay Area, with the New York Yankees and New York Mets being two teams that have reportedly shown interest in the right-hander.

The MLB offseason continues to move at a rapid pace, and several players could still find themselves on the move in the near future. Logan Webb is one of them, as the San Francisco Giants have made it clear to the New York Yankees and any other interested teams that acquiring the right-hander will come at a steep price, with the Mets almost out after having already added Tarik Skubal to their rotation.

“The Giants are asking for two top-100 prospects for Logan Webb,” New York Post‘s Jon Heyman reported. Is it a high price? Perhaps, especially considering Webb’s recent numbers. Even so, the Giants have no intention of giving away one of their best players.

Webb is still under contract with the Giants, making a potential departure far from straightforward. Will the Yankees or any other teams interested in the right-hander be willing to meet the asking price?

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Webb’s contract situation in San Francisco

Logan Webb is currently locked into a five-year, $90 million deal with the Giants that runs through the 2028 season, leaving him with two years and $47 million left on the books ($23 million in 2027 and $24 million in 2028) before he can hit free agency in 2029.

The Giants are open to trading Logan Webb. Webb in 2026: 27 starts, 160.2 IP, 4.31 ERA All-Star in 2024, 2025 and 2026 https://t.co/GTH4g0kWs0 — The Skippers View (@TheSkippersView) November 23, 2026

While he used to be completely untouchable in San Francisco, the buzz right now is that the Giants are actually open to hearing trade offers for him this offseason after a rough 2026 campaign—meaning teams like the Brewers or Braves could potentially scoop up a proven frontline starter on a super reasonable deal without having to pay top-of-the-market free agent money.

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A tough final year for Webb

After years of being one of baseball’s most durable workhorses, Logan Webb had a rough, injury-shortened 2026 campaign that snapped his streak of three straight 200-inning seasons. Despite earning his third All-Star nod, he made just 27 starts and finished with an 8–9 record, a career-worst 4.31 ERA (for a full season), and 134 strikeouts across 160.2 innings—all while watching his ERA balloon to 6.31 over his final seven outings.

Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants.

Yankees could be a good fit for Webb

New York desperately needs a reliable, ground-ball-inducing workhorse to anchor its rotation behind top arms like Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodon. Beyond giving the Yankees a proven innings-eater to stabilize the staff in a stacked AL East, Logan Webb’s elite ability to keep the ball on the ground is tailor-made to neutralize Yankee Stadium’s homer-friendly dimensions.

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Best of all, his team-friendly contract lets New York add a frontline starter without blowing up its payroll while trying to fill other glaring roster holes like third base.

Key takeaways