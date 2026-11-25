As U2 celebrates five decades together, Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. remain some of rock's most recognizable names. Their ages reflect the remarkable journey behind one of music's most enduring bands.

U2 is set to take center stage during the halftime show of the Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams game on November 25, as the NFL hosts its first-ever Thanksgiving Eve matchup at SoFi Stadium.

The show will bring one of rock’s most iconic bands back to the NFL stage, nearly 25 years after its memorable Super Bowl XXXVI appearance. The show comes during a milestone year for them, as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Since forming in Dublin in 1976, the four musicians have built a legacy that spans generations, with countless hits and a place among the most influential rock acts in music history. But how old are the band’s members today?

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Who is the oldest member of U2?

Adam Clayton and Bono are the oldest U2 members, as both were born in 1960 and are 66 years old. Clayton, the band’s bassist, was born on March 13, while Bono was born on May 10, making Clayton the oldest of the four musicians.

Adam Clayton of U2 (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)

The other two members are slightly younger. The Edge, whose real name is David Howell Evans, was born on August 8, 1961, and is 65 years old. Drummer Larry Mullen Jr., born on October 31, 1961, is also 65.

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Despite being in their mid-60s, they remain closely associated with the band that first brought them together as teenagers in Dublin in 1976. Their upcoming NFL performance also coincides with U2’s 50th anniversary.

The special Thanksgiving Eve matchup will give the four musicians another opportunity to perform on a major international stage, nearly 25 years after their appearance at Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002.

Key takeaways

U2 performs at Packers vs. Rams halftime on November 25 , celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary.

, celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary. Adam Clayton and Bono are both 66 years old , born in March and May 1960.

, born in March and May 1960. The Edge and Larry Mullen Jr. are 65 years old, both born in 1961.