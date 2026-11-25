With the New York Yankees looking to bolster their roster for next season, a new report names five players, one of whom could be traded for a bat.

With the MLB offseason underway, the New York Yankees are among the franchises actively looking to bolster their roster ahead of the 2027 campaign. Third base has emerged as a primary focus in recent trade rumors, with New York reportedly searching for an everyday upgrade at the position.

According to New York Post columnist Joel Sherman, rival executives and agents expect the Yankees to dangle pitching to acquire a bat at third base. Per Sherman’s report, five arms on New York’s radar could be on the move: Clarke Schmidt, Ryan Weathers, Will Warren, Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez.

The urgency at the position is heightened by the expectation that Jazz Chisholm Jr. will depart this offseason, with the Washington Nationals reportedly in the mix to sign him for 2027.

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Outfielder Jasson Dominguez could also be on his way out of the Bronx. General manager Brian Cashman recently addressed Dominguez’s status, noting that multiple teams have inquired about acquiring the young slugger via trade ahead of 2027.

Ryan Weathers #40 of the New York Yankees reacts during the second inning.

Why third base is a glaring need for the Yankees

The Yankees’ need at third base stems from incumbent Ryan McMahon’s sharp two-way regression in 2026. Across 545 plate appearances, McMahon posted an 80 wRC+ and a 30.8% strikeout rate while his defense noticeably declined, turning the hot corner into a lineup liability and making an upgrade New York’s top priority for 2027.

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Internal options offer no reliable everyday fix for manager Aaron Boone. Jose Caballero is better suited for a super-utility role than full-time corner duty, while shifting Anthony Volpe—moved off shortstop to make room for prospect George Lombard Jr.—is risky given his minimal experience at third base.

Meanwhile, external options are shrinking fast after top free-agent target Alec Bohm signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Royals. With a potential December MLB lockout looming, the Yankees face mounting urgency to act quickly on trade targets like Corey Seager or Jordan Westburg.

Which pitcher is most likely to be traded?

Rising pitching prices after Dustin May’s $52.5 million deal make controllable, MLB-proven arms like Warren (3.92 ERA in 2026) and Weathers (3.60 ERA) Cashman’s best trade chips without weakening the staff.

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The other three are far less likely to move before spring training. Schmidt holds low trade value after elbow surgery recovery and biceps neuritis limited him to two-thirds of an inning in 2026, while top prospects Lagrange and Rodriguez provide essential upper-minors depth behind an aging rotation unless a star becomes available.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees could dangle five pitchers for a third baseman, Joel Sherman reported.

for a third baseman, Joel Sherman reported. Ryan McMahon posted an 80 wRC+ and 30.8% strikeout rate across 545 plate appearances.

and 30.8% strikeout rate across 545 plate appearances. Third-base target Alec Bohm signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Royals.