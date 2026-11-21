While weighing offseason additions, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman hinted that outfielder Jasson Domínguez could be on the move.

As the New York Yankees push to retool their roster for next season, plenty of speculation surrounds which players will remain in the Bronx, including outfielder Jasson Dominguez, whose future was recently addressed by general manager Brian Cashman.

“Jasson Dominguez is pounding the ball in winter ball. I think he’s got like an 1.100 OPS right now, and he’s looking really good. And I think the entire industry is noticing that based on, you know, the phone calls I’m getting,” Cashman told reporters regarding the young outfielder’s status.

Following Cashman’s remarks on Dominguez—and reports that New York is actively looking to upgrade third base, with Ryan McMahon among the options—Yankees fans are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the front office’s trade talks across MLB.

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With the Yankees also reportedly considering a run at Randy Arozarena, all eyes are on how Cashman and manager Aaron Boone will reshape the roster as New York looks to bounce back in 2027.

Cashman: “Jasson Domínguez is pounding the ball in winter ball. I think he's got like an 1.100 OPS right now, and he's looking really good. And I think the entire industry is noticing that based on, you know, the phone calls I'm getting.” — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) November 20, 2026

Dominguez’s impact during his Yankees tenure

Domínguez’s Yankees tenure (206 games from 2023–2026) has been marked by flashes of high-end upside alongside injuries and uneven production, yielding a .241 career average, .697 OPS, 22 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 37 stolen bases.

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When healthy in 2025, Dominguez delivered his strongest full-season impact, slashing .257/.331/.388 with 10 homers, 47 RBIs, 41 walks, and 23 steals across 123 games. His switch-hitting versatility and speed on the bases brought valuable balance and run-manufacturing ability to New York’s power-heavy lineup.

However, inconsistency has prevented him from locking down an everyday role. After hitting .179 in 18 games upon returning from elbow surgery in 2024, he regressed in 2026—batting .225 with a .635 OPS, six homers, and 14 RBIs in 57 MLB games while splitting time with Triple-A, leaving his long-term upside intact but unfulfilled.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees could be trading Jasson Dominguez.

could be trading Jasson Dominguez. Brian Cashman revealed that Dominguez is having a good time at this point of his career.

is having a good time at this point of his career. Dominguez slashed .225 with a .635 OPS, six homers, and 14 RBIs in 57 MLB games in 2026.

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