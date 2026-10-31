NY Yankees reportedly shaking up coaching staff for next season, but Aaron Boone safe

The New York Yankees have reportedly begun reshaping their coaching staff heading into next season, even as manager Aaron Boone’s job remains secure.

While the New York Yankees are preparing to make roster decisions this offseason, changes are already underway behind the scenes, though manager Aaron Boone appears firmly entrenched for the challenges ahead.

According to reports from Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are overhauling key areas of their baseball operations. “The Yankees aren’t renewing the contracts of Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean,” Heyman posted on X.

Sherman added further context on the organizational shakeup: “I also hear long-time Yankees scouts Tommy Wilson and Pat Murtaugh (retiring) will not be back, and that former MLB pitcher Frank Herrmann (recently working for the Blue Jays) was hired as supervisor for global evaluation/player development integration.”

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As New York reshuffles its staff, the rumor mill is spinning on the player personnel side, particularly regarding incoming talent from Japan. Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato has generated substantial buzz, with the Yankees reportedly considering a commitment to land him.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout.

What the Yankees lose with front office and scouting departures

Losing Minaya and Sabean strips general manager Brian Cashman of proven, high-level counterweights in the war room. As former GMs—and in Sabean’s case, the architect of three World Series titles—they provided invaluable traditional scouting judgment, Latin American connections, and veteran instincts to balance the front office’s heavy reliance on analytics.

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The departures of veteran scouts Wilson and Murtaugh deplete the organization’s boots-on-the-ground talent evaluation. With decades of field scouting and deep industry ties, their eyes on the road evaluated more than raw tools; they gauged the specific mental makeup required to handle the pressure cooker in the Bronx.

Together, these exits risk widening a dangerous blind spot by eroding decades of institutional memory and human evaluation. While algorithms quantify pitch design and exit velocities, parting with this quartet leaves the Yankees with fewer dissenting voices to challenge organizational groupthink when building a championship roster.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees are not renewing contracts for Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean.

contracts for Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean. Frank Herrmann was hired by the New York Yankees as player development integration supervisor.

by the New York Yankees as player development integration supervisor. Teruaki Sato has generated substantial buzz regarding a potential move to the Yankees.

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