Isiah Pacheco’s status: When is the Lions RB expected to come back from injury?

Isiah Pacheco’s absence has become a growing concern for the Detroit Lions, as the running back faces a challenging recovery. His return could be a key factor in Detroit’s plans for the final stretch of the 2026 NFL season.

Isiah Pacheco’s arrival was expected to give the Detroit Lions another powerful option in the backfield, but the running back has yet to make his regular-season debut with his new team.

After joining Detroit in March 2026 following four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, he landed on injured reserve before the start of the season, leaving the Lions without a key addition to their offense.

The setback became more serious when his back injury required surgery in September. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that the procedure was performed to remove a loose body pressing on a nerve.

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Did Isiah Pacheco undergo surgery?

Isiah Pacheco underwent back surgery in September 2026 to remove a loose body that was pressing on a nerve. Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the procedure on September 14, while ESPN’s NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the recovery process was expected to take approximately 12 weeks.

Isiah Pacheco (Source: Detroit Lions)

His injury problems began during training camp, when he suffered an MCL sprain that initially threatened his availability for the start of the regular season. However, while recovering from the knee injury, the running back developed a more serious issue in his back, which ultimately required surgery.

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Campbell initially described the absence as a significant one without providing an exact timetable. He had already been placed on injured reserve on September 1, but the back surgery further complicated his recovery and delayed his potential debut with Detroit.

When is Isiah Pacheco expected to return to the Lions?

Isiah Pacheco could return to the Detroit Lions in mid-to-late December 2026, according to head coach’s latest update from October 30. Although his initial recovery timeline suggested a possible comeback in early December, Campbell indicated that a later return was more realistic.

“He’s progressing well“, he said when asked about Pacheco’s rehabilitation. He also acknowledged that there was a chance the running back could return in “late December, mid-December maybe“.

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The most recent update came during Detroit’s preparations for its Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Campbell praised his work in rehabilitation but stressed that the recovery was still in its early stages and that the team would continue progressing cautiously.

As of November 12, there is no officially confirmed date for his return, nor has Detroit announced that he has been cleared to resume full practice. The mid-to-late December window remains the latest indication from the coaching staff.

Key takeaways

Isiah Pacheco underwent September 2026 back surgery to remove a loose body pressing a nerve.

underwent September 2026 back surgery to remove a loose body pressing a nerve. Approximately 12 weeks is Isiah Pacheco’s expected recovery timeline following his September back surgery.

is Isiah Pacheco’s expected recovery timeline following his September back surgery. Mid-to-late December 2026 is Isiah Pacheco’s potential return window for the Detroit Lions.