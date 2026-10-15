Teruaki Sato could be NY Yankees’ answer to Ryan McMahon’s uncertain future

Heading into the 2027 season, the New York Yankees are generating significant buzz around several roster moves, including the future of third baseman Ryan McMahon.

As speculation grows regarding Ryan McMahon’s future with the New York Yankees, potential replacement targets are already emerging to fill the looming void at third base.

With NPB talent continuing to make an impact across MLB, Hanshin Tigers slugger Teruaki Sato has surfaced as an intriguing option. The Japanese power hitter could become a primary target for New York if the team ultimately parts ways with McMahon.

Coming off a dominant season in Japan, Sato boasts the offensive profile to replace McMahon at the hot corner, if the Yankees cut ties in a bid to clear payroll flexibility ahead of the 2027 campaign.

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With Austin Wells and other core pieces also surfacing in hot-stove rumors following the conclusion of the 2026 season, the Yankees’ front office is already actively retooling for next year.

Jon Heyman listed the Yankees as a team linked to 3B Teruaki Sato, the top hitter in the NPB by OPS (1.026).



Sato is expected to come over to MLB after the 2026 season and is currently 27 years old.



.317 AVG | .404 OBP | .622 SLG% | 205 wRC+ pic.twitter.com/oUjQrku5Wq — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 14, 2026

Sato’s potential roster fit at third base for the Yankees

Sato is a power-hitting left-handed slugger capable of generating elite exit velocities topping 117 mph. His pull-side power profiles as an ideal fit for Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right field.

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The Yankees enter the offseason with ongoing questions across the infield corners. While Sato primarily plays third base and right field, his ability to shift to first base offers key defensive versatility for a club seeking flexibility.

Unlike older free-agent options on the market, Sato is entering his age-27 season. Coming off a 40-home run, MVP-caliber campaign in Japan, he would arrive in Major League Baseball right in his prime as a long-term, middle-of-the-order run producer.

Potential suitors emerging alongside the Yankees

According to MLB insiders, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies have emerged as the primary suitors leading the sweepstakes for Sato’s signature.

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His elite left-handed power, exit velocities exceeding 117 mph, and defensive flexibility across third base, first base, and the corner outfield make him a premier target for heavyweights seeking a prime-age, middle-of-the-order cornerstone.

Key takeaways

Hanshin Tigers slugger Teruaki Sato has surfaced as a potential third-base target for the Yankees.

has surfaced as a potential third-base target for the Yankees. Sato hit 40 home runs with exit velocities exceeding 117 mph during his MVP-caliber NPB season.

with exit velocities exceeding 117 mph during his MVP-caliber NPB season. The Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, and Phillies lead the free-agency sweepstakes for Sato’s signature.