Former Astros manager Joe Espada emerges as leading candidate for NY Yankees bench coach

Former Houston Astros manager Joe Espada is among the candidates for the New York Yankees' bench coach vacancy, according to reports.

The New York Yankees are making plenty of noise this offseason as they retool for the 2027 MLB season. Now, attention has turned to the coaching staff, where former Houston Astros manager Joe Espada is rumored to be the top candidate to become New York’s next bench coach.

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, Espada is the leading option to fill the vacancy on manager Aaron Boone’s staff, a potential addition that would give Boone a seasoned right-hand man as the club looks to bounce back next year.

As the front office also weighs roster upgrades, Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato has emerged as one of the top international targets linked to the Yankees this winter.

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Meanwhile, fans can expect to see several familiar faces back in pinstripes, including veteran designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, whom general manager Brian Cashman confirmed will be ready for spring training next year.

Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros crosses the field.

How Espada could help Boone and the Yankees

Espada brings three years of recent managerial experience from leading the Houston Astros (2024–2026) and six prior seasons as Houston’s bench coach. As Boone’s right-hand man, he can step into Brad Ausmus’s vacated role to help oversee in-game strategy, bullpen sequencing, and daily game prep with a proven championship pedigree.

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Because Espada previously worked in New York’s front office (2014) and coached third base and infielders for the Yankees (2015–2017), he already knows the organization’s culture and analytics-driven approach. That familiarity allows him to immediately bridge communication between the front office and the dugout while helping sharpen the team’s infield defense.

Finally, Espada’s bilingual background and extensive World Baseball Classic coaching experience make him a strong connector for the Yankees’ diverse, Latin-heavy roster. In a pivotal 2027 season under intense scrutiny, having a seasoned, steady voice beside Boone provides vital operational stability and clubhouse rapport.

Key takeaways

Former Houston Astros manager Joe Espada is rumored to become the New York Yankees’ bench coach.

is rumored to become the New York Yankees’ bench coach. Brian Cashman confirmed Giancarlo Stanton will be ready for spring training with the Yankees.

will be ready for spring training with the Yankees. Joe Espada led the Houston Astros from 2024 to 2026 after six seasons as bench coach.

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