Red Sox bracing to pay Alex Bregman’s steep asking price amid rumors of three MLB teams emerging as suitors

The Boston Red Sox aren’t giving up on Alex Bregman just yet. While significant progress has yet to be made with the star infielder, the organization in The Hub is making it clear re-signing him is a top priority. However, other teams around MLB are looking to spoil the Sox’s plans.

Alhough Bregman opted out of the final two MLB seasons of his three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox, Boston is not losing hope. With Bregman on the lineup, the team could really put the league on notice. However, if the 31-year-old signs elsewhere it could be all she wrote for Boston—long before Opening Day 2026.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, a report around MLB indicates the front office is putting the final pieces in place for a master plan to keep Bregman in town. It will take a significant financial commitment, but it’s the least Boston can do after staying quiet for most of the offseason before trading for Willson Contreras.

“So, while Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow seemingly has created a clear financial path to bring back Bregman, he must continue exploring other options, knowing none might be as good,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal stated.

Which teams are after Bregman?

Coming off a stellar campaign in which he appeared in 114 games, batting at an average of .273, and recording 64 runs, 118 hits, and 62 RBIs, virtually every team in MLB took notice when Bregman became an unrestricted free agent.

According to The Athletic, there are three strong suitors in pursuit of Bregman—alongside the Red Sox. Those teams are the Arizona Diamondbacks, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs.

Each has their own reasons to covet Bregman, while the third baseman has just as many reasons to hear what they have to offer. However, having spent the past year in Beantown, the Red Sox would hope they have enough pull to retain the New Mexico native.

$171 million dollar dilemma

Money talks in MLB, and it appears Bregman will make his decision based on what’s best for him and his family. Whether Breslow and Boston are willing to waive their unofficial tendency of handing out short-term deals to free agents remains to be seen.

One thing is clear, though: Bregman is not your standard free agent. With the third baseman projected to sign a six-year, $171 million contract, the Red Sox will be put to the test. Boston rarely etches its signature on deals of that magnitude, but Bregman may be the exception that proves the rule.

