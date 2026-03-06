NY Yankees’ Paul Goldschmidt makes bold statement on Aaron Judge as Team USA prepares for WBC

New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is speaking out about his teammate Aaron Judge ahead of the World Baseball Classic. Goldschmidt, a veteran of 16 MLB seasons, has been impressed by the leadership Judge brings both on and off the field.

Goldschmidt and Judge are representing Team USA in the upcoming WBC, and their strong rapport has been evident since Goldschmidt joined the Yankees in 2025. Despite a productive 2025 season, Goldschmidt’s focus is now on supporting Judge and the team on the international stage.

“[Judge is] so selfless,” Goldschmidt told Michelle Margaux of Yankees Videos. “He has no ego. He cares about the team more than himself. Whether it’s with the Yankees, now Team USA, probably every team he’s ever played for. He’s the best leader I’ve ever been around just because he wants to make everyone better.”

Goldschmidt’s role with the Yankees

Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $4 million deal to remain with the Yankees this offseason. While his power numbers dropped slightly in 2025, the seven-time All-Star still finished with a .274 batting average, a .328 OBP, 134 hits, 10 home runs, and 45 RBIs.

Judge’s historic 2025 campaign

Aaron Judge captured his third MVP award last season, hitting .331 with a .457 OBP. He recorded 179 hits, 53 home runs, and 114 RBIs, leading the league in batting average.

Goldschmidt’s comments underscore Judge’s influence in the clubhouse and on the field, highlighting why Team USA is counting on him to guide the squad to a WBC title.